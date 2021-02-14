Diario Público
Twitter "El nivel está bajísimo": jaleando y con collejas por medio, Jorge Buxadé es sacado del brazo del estrado durante un mitin de Vox en Barcelona

El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, acudió este viernes a un acto de campaña para apoyar al candidato del partido para las elecciones del 14F, Ignacio Garriga.

En este evento, tal y como muestran las imágenes, la aglomeración que se produce de personas no garantiza el distanciamiento social necesario durante la pandemia.

En un ambiente festivo y de jolgorio, se puede ver justo al final como Jorge Buxadé, eurodiputado del partido ultraderechista, le cogen del brazo para abandonar el escenario después de corear cánticos desde el micrófono.

Esto ha llevado a muchos usuarios a lanzar conjeturas sobre el estado del político, aunque también ha recibido críticas por sus maneras de actuar en lo que se supone, es un acto político.
