El "modesto" mensaje de Cs al PP tras el anuncio de su cambio de sede

Por

Ciudadanos ha querido enviarle un mensaje al PP después de que el líder popular, Pablo Casado, anunciase que el partido cambiará de sede y abandonará la de la calle Génova.
"El PP dice que cambiará su sede... Tenemos algo que decirles", ha comentado en un tuit la formación naranja junto a un vídeo de su presidenta, Inés Arrimadas, en el que, modestia aparte, decía lo siguiente:

"Nosotros no tenemos ese problema. Nosotros no tenemos que salir de una sede para que no se acuerde la gente de la corrupción del partido".
"Por suerte no tenemos ese problema y somos el único partido de centro, liberal y limpio de España", añadía Arrimadas.

Sin embargo, a Cs se le ha olvido algún que otro detalle por incluir con el vídeo y que los tuiteros no han dudado en recordarles, como que gobiernan con los populares en Murcia, Andalucía o Castilla y León.  
