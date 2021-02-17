El "modesto" mensaje de Cs al PP tras el anuncio de su cambio de sede

Ciudadanos ha querido enviarle un mensaje al PP después de que el líder popular, Pablo Casado, anunciase que el partido cambiará de sede y abandonará la de la calle Génova.
"El PP dice que cambiará su sede... Tenemos algo que decirles", ha comentado en un tuit la formación naranja junto a un vídeo de su presidenta, Inés Arrimadas, en el que, modestia aparte, decía lo siguiente:
"Nosotros no tenemos ese problema. Nosotros no tenemos que salir de una sede para que no se acuerde la gente de la corrupción del partido".
"Por suerte no tenemos ese problema y somos el único partido de centro, liberal y limpio de España", añadía Arrimadas.
El PP dice que cambiará su sede...
Tenemos algo que decirles ???? pic.twitter.com/llQnJWPt8d
— Ciudadanos ???????????????? (@CiudadanosCs) February 16, 2021
Sin embargo, a Cs se le ha olvido algún que otro detalle por incluir con el vídeo y que los tuiteros no han dudado en recordarles, como que gobiernan con los populares en Murcia, Andalucía o Castilla y León.
#duda ¿Con quién gobernáis en Murcia, Andalucía, Castilla y León...? C’s sí tiene un problema y muy grave. https://t.co/GR1J8pTgsc
— RR NEWS (@RosaRodaNews) February 17, 2021
Alguien que pacta con PP y con los fascistas de VOX jamás puede considerarse de centro. Y así lo percibe la gente, vais de descalabro en descalabro. O rompeis el TRIFACHITO o desapareceis.
— Miguel Angel Martín (@mikihoyos) February 17, 2021
Vuestros socios junto con Vox en Madrid, Andalucía, Murcia... no tenéis valor de promover una moción de censura pero vais con vídeos por las redes????????????????????????????
— alenworlds (@alenworlds) February 16, 2021
Quienes sostuvieron al pp de Cifuentes y sostienen al pp de Ayuso, vamos al pp de Madrid, epicentro de la corrupción, han hecho este vídeo. https://t.co/yqN8PfnyXg
— Emilio Delgado (@EmilioDelgadoOr) February 17, 2021
Hoy @CiudadanosCs hace un vídeo acusando al PP de corrupción.
Se les ha olvidado decir que están sustentando ese modelo de corrupción de forma especial en la Comunidad de Madrid y en la ciudad de Madrid.
Un partido que no sabe dónde virar para mantenerse en pie https://t.co/50vkKFhDCA
— Vanessa Millán (@millanvmb) February 16, 2021
