La decisión ya está tomada: el PP dejará su histórica sede nacional de Génova 13 para desvincularse de la corrupción. Este martes, el líder de los conservadores, Pablo Casado, anunció la noticia asegurando que no deben seguir en una sede "cuya reforma está siendo investigada en los tribunales". Como si eso arreglase algo.
Así que hay que despedirse de un edificio emblemático, que ha sido el cuartel general del PP desde febrero de 1983. Y para ello, nada mejor que los tuiteros especializados en memes y su desbordante ingenio.
Aquí van los memes más tronchantes de la sede del PP:
Buenos días ¿Alguien quiere un café? pic.twitter.com/NQvnUpu9hl
— ????Bat-uitero???? (@Bat_uitero) February 17, 2021
https://t.co/j1gDSq4PKi pic.twitter.com/ePnwJHvSLT
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) February 16, 2021
Pablo Casado tiene razón!!!
Si Génova desaparece todos nos olvidaremos de la corrupción!!! pic.twitter.com/BlCwK0tgZ9
— Sr mesuda (@ElMesuda) February 16, 2021
Ya han empezado con la mudanza. pic.twitter.com/bQZaEh7of2
— Mortadela (@MortaSiciliana) February 16, 2021
Compramostusede .es pic.twitter.com/dpp9r0Y8w2
— ????Bat-uitero???? (@Bat_uitero) February 17, 2021
Mejorao!!!! pic.twitter.com/gOZP2dLyDa
— Three Jackdaws (@3jackdaws) February 17, 2021
— Mr.Wanchope (@WanchopeMr) February 17, 2021
— ????Bat-uitero???? (@Bat_uitero) February 17, 2021
Pablo Casado anuncia cambio de Sede del PP.
MANGO pic.twitter.com/osCbSLrtMa
— El Principito ????♀ (@principitoXXI) February 16, 2021
— El Paquito (@elpaquito_2) February 16, 2021
Amplio local en Génova 13, Madrid. pic.twitter.com/3uctxL8f2y
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) February 16, 2021
— ???? Bob Estropagen ???? (@BobEstropajo) February 16, 2021
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) February 16, 2021
Génova 13 pic.twitter.com/qInejzyhkN
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) August 23, 2019
#martesdetuitsamano pic.twitter.com/DENg6jh31V
— molonoguista disléxico (@molonoguista) February 16, 2021
El Partido Popular de Pablo Casado abandona Génova 13 pic.twitter.com/Eht2FwyKFI
— Satanislavsky (@Satanislavsky) February 16, 2021
https://t.co/BvLPTmysMW pic.twitter.com/2wO7KAz3Wm
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) February 16, 2021
Llega a la sede del PP el equipo de limpieza! pic.twitter.com/oKzVwvUV4j
— BAINK - El Regreso (@SuperbainK_2) February 17, 2021
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
8 años ha tardado Casado en asumir que Génova 13 es una sede en B de la primera a la última planta.#PartidoPopularEnB pic.twitter.com/XNrz286aZ1
— PSOE (@PSOE) February 16, 2021
El PP cambia de sede pic.twitter.com/auYng56KFH
— PODEMOS (@PODEMOS) February 16, 2021
El PP abandonando la sede de Génova pic.twitter.com/um0GqmAsHE
— Yogulado Oliginal (@Supertramp9713) February 16, 2021
El PP dejará Génova... ya ha encontrado nueva sede. pic.twitter.com/qXKkM3PQb6
— eduardo b. (@eduardobera) February 16, 2021
El PP abandona su sede en Génova 13. pic.twitter.com/nzsnYHrhze
— Runnercervecero (@Runnercervecero) February 16, 2021
