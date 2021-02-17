Diario Público
Pablo Casado Los memes más tronchantes para decir adiós a la sede del PP en Génova 13

La decisión ya está tomada: el PP dejará su histórica sede nacional de Génova 13 para desvincularse de la corrupción. Este martes, el líder de los conservadores, Pablo Casado, anunció la noticia asegurando que no deben seguir en una sede "cuya reforma está siendo investigada en los tribunales". Como si eso arreglase algo.

Así que hay que despedirse de un edificio emblemático, que ha sido el cuartel general del PP desde febrero de 1983. Y para ello, nada mejor que los tuiteros especializados en memes y su desbordante ingenio.

Aquí van los memes más tronchantes de la sede del PP:
