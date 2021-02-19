Diario Público
Diario Público

Los memes más descacharrantes de la vista de Marte desde el rover Perseverance de la NASA

Por

Tras 470 millones de kilómetros de viaje, el rover Perseverance de la NASA ya está en Marte. Un nuevo paso para conocer mejor los secretos del planeta rojo, en el que, además, España y su ciencia juegan un papel crucial: dos de los siete instrumentos que lleva el robot, MEDA y SuperCam, tienen una importante participación española.

Relacionada: Diez claves sobre el rover Perseverance y otras nuevas misiones a Marte

Perseverance tocó este jueves la superficie de Marte y poco después envió las primeras imágenes. En la cuenta de Twitter de la misión publicó un mensaje con el texto: "Hola mundo. Mi primera vista a mi hogar para siempre". Y adjuntó una imagen de las vistas desde su posición:

En la Tierra, la fotografía fue recibida con alegría, curiosidad y... también con cachondeo. Mucho cachondeo. Y es que la emoción por descubrir el cosmos y la seriedad que requiere preparar una misión tan compleja, no impiden las ganas de nuestro planeta de reírse con todo lo que pilla a mano.

Estos son los memes más cachondos sobre la primera foto de la misión Mars 2020:
En este artículo