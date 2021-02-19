Los memes más descacharrantes de la vista de Marte desde el rover Perseverance de la NASA

Tras 470 millones de kilómetros de viaje, el rover Perseverance de la NASA ya está en Marte. Un nuevo paso para conocer mejor los secretos del planeta rojo, en el que, además, España y su ciencia juegan un papel crucial: dos de los siete instrumentos que lleva el robot, MEDA y SuperCam, tienen una importante participación española.

Perseverance tocó este jueves la superficie de Marte y poco después envió las primeras imágenes. En la cuenta de Twitter de la misión publicó un mensaje con el texto: "Hola mundo. Mi primera vista a mi hogar para siempre". Y adjuntó una imagen de las vistas desde su posición:

Hello, world. My first look at my forever home. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/dkM9jE9I6X

— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 18, 2021