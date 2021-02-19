Los memes más descacharrantes de la vista de Marte desde el rover Perseverance de la NASA

Tras 470 millones de kilómetros de viaje, el rover Perseverance de la NASA ya está en Marte. Un nuevo paso para conocer mejor los secretos del planeta rojo, en el que, además, España y su ciencia juegan un papel crucial: dos de los siete instrumentos que lleva el robot, MEDA y SuperCam, tienen una importante participación española.
Perseverance tocó este jueves la superficie de Marte y poco después envió las primeras imágenes. En la cuenta de Twitter de la misión publicó un mensaje con el texto: "Hola mundo. Mi primera vista a mi hogar para siempre". Y adjuntó una imagen de las vistas desde su posición:
Hello, world. My first look at my forever home. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/dkM9jE9I6X
— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 18, 2021
En la Tierra, la fotografía fue recibida con alegría, curiosidad y... también con cachondeo. Mucho cachondeo. Y es que la emoción por descubrir el cosmos y la seriedad que requiere preparar una misión tan compleja, no impiden las ganas de nuestro planeta de reírse con todo lo que pilla a mano.
Estos son los memes más cachondos sobre la primera foto de la misión Mars 2020:
— Tuan (@____tuan) February 18, 2021
— ???????????????????????? (@Arezno) February 19, 2021
La Perseverance ya está en Marte. pic.twitter.com/e8RAT27oEL
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) February 18, 2021
Buenos días desde Marte. pic.twitter.com/aUpP7zYG7F
— Mortadela (@MortaSiciliana) February 19, 2021
— Mortadela (@MortaSiciliana) February 19, 2021
— Lucy Fer ???? (@Lucy____Fer) February 19, 2021
Primeras imágenes de #Ayuso en #Marte. pic.twitter.com/xouukkoNxe
— JUSTMΛDRID ???? (@_Just_Madrid_) February 18, 2021
— Lucy Fer ???? (@Lucy____Fer) February 18, 2021
— Dolors Boatella (@DolorsBoatella) February 19, 2021
La #Perseverance no halla signos de vida inteligente en Marte. pic.twitter.com/VbGbt5rYB0
— ???????????????????????? (@Arezno) February 19, 2021
— El Ninja De Las Galletas (@Chinobi_Ninja) February 18, 2021
— El Ninja De Las Galletas (@Chinobi_Ninja) February 18, 2021
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) February 18, 2021
EXCLUSIVA: Primera imagen que envía el #Perseverance desde el planeta rojo pic.twitter.com/9l28tvySX4
— Anacleto Panceto ????️???? (@Xuxipc) February 18, 2021
Mossos cargan contra la #PerseveranceRover.#PabloHaselLlibertat pic.twitter.com/sUzRjs8Dic
— JUSTMΛDRID ???? (@_Just_Madrid_) February 19, 2021
Un pequeño paso para el patriota español, pero un gran paso para la humanidad! pic.twitter.com/SwAZTLJG3n
— Desert (@desert_or) February 18, 2021
No está en Abu Dabi!!!. pic.twitter.com/s0bwVuvgt1
— Runnercervecero (@Runnercervecero) February 18, 2021
Tomando las primeras muestras... pic.twitter.com/jDrAUIVwVN
— Kolorao (@Kolorao_Kedao) February 18, 2021
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) February 18, 2021
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) February 18, 2021
— Larry Walters (@LarryWalters_) February 18, 2021
Comunicación extraterrestre in situ pic.twitter.com/8cPy4HW6ey
— gema (@ghemayem) February 18, 2021
— Me Parthor Culo (@me_parthor) February 18, 2021
???? ÚLTIMA HORA | La 'Perseverance' aterriza con éxito en Marte... #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/hmFiyvOoqo
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) February 18, 2021
— Neiman (@neimanbat) February 18, 2021
Que fue... pic.twitter.com/qxNb9NywJe
— Que pasa flac@????????? (@J_Cariburi) February 18, 2021
— ????Bat-uitero???? (@Bat_uitero) February 19, 2021
Aterriza con éxito en Marte la misión ‘Perseverance’. pic.twitter.com/roVSwCA2ev
— Donald Trump ???????? ᶠᵃᵏᵉ (@magnateUSA) February 18, 2021
Mars Rover polkka Marte pic.twitter.com/nM7WH5qFix
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) February 18, 2021
#Boruto pic.twitter.com/mBW3k35Bbm
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) February 18, 2021
— gazpacho (@gazpachoblog) February 18, 2021
La primera foto del Rover Perseverance ya muestra la dificultad de encontrar agua en Marte.#Perseverance#NASA #Bruno#Mars pic.twitter.com/tooU4aNFKf
— Profeta Baruc (@Profeta_Baruc) February 18, 2021
Ya estamos en Marte pic.twitter.com/8xELYxMA5p
— Me llamo Mulo (@AbreCesar23) February 18, 2021
Primeras imágenes de la #Perseverance pic.twitter.com/2aGmZobSPI
— Antonio Delgado ???? (@DeMeison) February 18, 2021
Primeras imágenes de Marte. pic.twitter.com/V53ibYBWLU
— Lucy Fer ???? (@Lucy____Fer) February 18, 2021
La Perseverance ya está en Marte. pic.twitter.com/Ejgnrh2IFt
— Jontxu (@giradonuts2) February 18, 2021
. @SergioRamos pic.twitter.com/cXbU1DfdPg
— Tuan (@____tuan) February 18, 2021
Primeras imágenes de Marte pic.twitter.com/mGR4fYyHE0
— Me llaman Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) February 18, 2021
— Keep Pushing #F1 (@keeppushingf1) February 18, 2021
wrong zoom meeting pic.twitter.com/qwR7FUrOHc
— Michael Bloss (@micha_bloss) February 18, 2021
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) February 19, 2021
???? pic.twitter.com/6aQXDaXTKz
— Chris (@Chris_232323) February 18, 2021
— Lauryn (@lauryn_chrp) February 18, 2021
first cat content from mars pic.twitter.com/ltnVVZpxhY
— Michael Bloss (@micha_bloss) February 18, 2021
