"Debates sobre contenedores, pero todo el año": las fotos de gente buscando comida que retratan el debate del mobiliario urbano durante las protestas por Hasél

Imagen contenedores
En los últimos días, y tras el inicio de las protestas por la encarcelación de Pablo Hasél, ha surgido un ferviente debate sobre el mobiliario urbano. El foco se ha puesto, concretamente, sobre los contenedores, cuando algunos han sido prendidos durante las protestas. Sin embargo, el tuitero @JoaquimCampa ha recordado un pequeño detalle: fijarse en los contenedores cuando la gente busca comida no es menos importante.

El tuit se ha hecho viral en pocas horas y ha cosechado cientos de respuestas de aprobación.