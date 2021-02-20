"Debates sobre contenedores, pero todo el año": las fotos de gente buscando comida que retratan el debate del mobiliario urbano durante las protestas por Hasél

En los últimos días, y tras el inicio de las protestas por la encarcelación de Pablo Hasél, ha surgido un ferviente debate sobre el mobiliario urbano. El foco se ha puesto, concretamente, sobre los contenedores, cuando algunos han sido prendidos durante las protestas. Sin embargo, el tuitero @JoaquimCampa ha recordado un pequeño detalle: fijarse en los contenedores cuando la gente busca comida no es menos importante.
Yo también quiero debates sobre contenedores. Todo el año. pic.twitter.com/0y3ApugzVA
— Joaquim Campa (@JoaquimCampa) February 18, 2021
El tuit se ha hecho viral en pocas horas y ha cosechado cientos de respuestas de aprobación.
Triste que importe más un contenedor quemado que vidas humanas que se consumen a si mismas de hambre.
Que importe más la bandera que la persona.
Que importe más el color y el dinero que la vida humana
— Iñaki Alegria Coll (@InyakiAlegria) February 19, 2021
Los hay por temporadas. Pero solo si los contenedores están en Venezuela.
— El Tito Ber (@titoberni1) February 19, 2021
URGE AYUDAR a estas personas mayores. Es una OBSCENIDAD su situación. Por favor, Reflexionen políticos españoles!!!!
— M Montagud Bosoms (@ManneMontagud) February 19, 2021
Esto no interesa, es más hacen lo posible para que si eres pobre te avergüences tanto que ni rechistes. Ahora, si quieres luchar te dan de hostias hasta que te calles y te vayas a casita, si la tienes sino te jodes! Democracia plena dicen...Aquí no!!
— Mary Carmen Vega???? (@fedfan77) February 19, 2021
aixo es violencia
— Josep M Ko (@JosepMKo) February 18, 2021
— Ruben Rodriguez (@Rubik2k) February 19, 2021
Esos si que queman. ¡Pero queman el alma y la dignidad humana! ????
— quvic (@quvic) February 19, 2021
