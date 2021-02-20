Diario Público
La salida de tono homófoba de una diputada del PP: "Señor Marlaska, no sé si volvía a estar usted en Chueca..."

Por

Hay comentarios que rezuman homofobia. Detalles que para muchos pasan desapercibidos pero que, de algún modo, evidencian hasta qué punto muchos diputados conservadores siguen instalados en la Edad de Piedra. Escuchen la última salida de tono de Ana Belén Vázquez, diputada del PP por la localidad gallega de Ourense:

La señora Ana Belén Vázquez es ya conocida por sus salidas de tono. Sobra decir que esta última ha sido penalizada por muchos tuiteros que han tenido a bien denunciar tales declaraciones: