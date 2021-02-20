La salida de tono homófoba de una diputada del PP: "Señor Marlaska, no sé si volvía a estar usted en Chueca..."

Hay comentarios que rezuman homofobia. Detalles que para muchos pasan desapercibidos pero que, de algún modo, evidencian hasta qué punto muchos diputados conservadores siguen instalados en la Edad de Piedra. Escuchen la última salida de tono de Ana Belén Vázquez, diputada del PP por la localidad gallega de Ourense:
Ana Belén Vázquez, diputada del PP por Ourense y su comentario con tufillo homófobo: pic.twitter.com/Xk1n5hWqbW
— Vicente Lera. (@VicenteLera) February 19, 2021
La señora Ana Belén Vázquez es ya conocida por sus salidas de tono. Sobra decir que esta última ha sido penalizada por muchos tuiteros que han tenido a bien denunciar tales declaraciones:
Como se decía en mi pueblo, esta señora es bien conocida por ser más basta que comer atascaburras con pan. Por eso, y porque le parece ingidnante que se condecore a los perros agente ????
— Franco Citti (@CittiFranco) February 19, 2021
La zafiedad está servida.
Feudo de Baltar, en fin, nada nuevo.
— Máxima (@Mxima06418181) February 19, 2021
Es la Diputada que siempre está enfadada y como siempre pierde los papeles y las formas, lo de hoy es intolerante.
— Ignacioalvareza2 (@Ignacio16935347) February 20, 2021
Esta señora es una impresentable. Luego en el PP se preguntaran porqué se les van los votantes a VOX. Si les copias el discurso y hasta las formas la gente tenderá a preferir el original a la copia.
— Tom Hagen (@TomHage43526270) February 19, 2021
Con tufillo? Esta señora desde el minuto 1 de cada intervención, muestra el repertorio completo de los principios y valores que representan hoy día el PP.
Este es el nivel actual de un partido de gobierno, esta señora, Teodoro y la señora Gamarra son del nivel que quiere Casado.
— Manuel Ángel Villacorta (@manuvilm23) February 20, 2021
¿Solo "tufillo"?
Homofobia aparte, lo más patético es que esta burra, que tengo la desgracia de tener por paisana, se limita a plagiar basuras que va encontrando en la deep-web facha.
— Marcos R P (@marcosrodp) February 20, 2021
