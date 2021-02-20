Diario Público
Joaquín G. Moeckel, un abogado que visitó esta semana el plató de Las Cosas Claras, programa de TVE, participó en un debate sobre las protestas que han tenido lugar por el encarcelamiento de Pablo Hasél.

Durante una de sus intervenciones, el abogado da su opinión sobre el asunto y apunta a que él condena todo tipo de violencia. De no hacerlo, dice, podría justificarse también la noche de los cristales rotos.

Aquella noche de noviembre de 1938, considerada uno de los mayores pogromos de la historia, los judíos alemanes sufrieron linchamientos y persecuciones por parte de autoridades y ciudadanos, donde se contabilizaron alrededor de 100 muertos y miles de detenidos.

Moecker, además, apostilla al final su reflexión de una forma que ha sorprendido a las redes: "Los alemanes estaban muy jodidos con los judíos". Las reacciones en redes no se hicieron esperar.