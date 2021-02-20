Joaquín G. Moeckel, un abogado que visitó esta semana el plató de Las Cosas Claras, programa de TVE, participó en un debate sobre las protestas que han tenido lugar por el encarcelamiento de Pablo Hasél.
Durante una de sus intervenciones, el abogado da su opinión sobre el asunto y apunta a que él condena todo tipo de violencia. De no hacerlo, dice, podría justificarse también la noche de los cristales rotos.
Aquella noche de noviembre de 1938, considerada uno de los mayores pogromos de la historia, los judíos alemanes sufrieron linchamientos y persecuciones por parte de autoridades y ciudadanos, donde se contabilizaron alrededor de 100 muertos y miles de detenidos.
???? ️ Joaquín G. Moeckel (@j_moeckel) sobre las protestas:
???? "Es muy peligroso justificar la violencia. ¿Podríamos justificar entonces la Noche de los Cristales Rotos de los nazis contra los judíos?
???? #Lascosasclaras64
????https://t.co/Jd3S1QqOEX pic.twitter.com/rMsWNJwKJM
— Las Cosas Claras (@cosasclarastve) February 18, 2021
Moecker, además, apostilla al final su reflexión de una forma que ha sorprendido a las redes: "Los alemanes estaban muy jodidos con los judíos". Las reacciones en redes no se hicieron esperar.
Equiparar altercados con
la noche de los cristales rotos #Kristallnacht es una banalización del nazismo y del #Holocausto, como bien indica @Miquel_R.
Ahora bien, ¿qué quiere decir este señor con "los alemanes estaban muy jodidos con los judíos"?
¿Me lo pueden explicar? pic.twitter.com/XuCipS1UV7
— Jon Inarritu (@JonInarritu) February 19, 2021
En el momento en que este "señor" dice lo que dice, el moderador debería hacerle callar y echarle del programa.
— Marian????????❤️????????????????????️???????? (@marian251170) February 20, 2021
Se sienten impunes para todo, incluso para hacer apologia del nazismo en la TV pública
— Илергета????||*||????️ #altsasugurasoak (@Via27032059) February 19, 2021
