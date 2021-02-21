Diario Público
El vídeo viral de la accidentada huida de un saqueador en las protestas de Barcelona y la brutal actuación de un escaparate

Los actos de pillaje suelen ser frenéticos. Se ha de gestionar lo que viene siendo el saqueo con suma presteza con el fin de acaparar el botín deseado en el menor tiempo posible. Ocurre que en ocasiones la huida no siempre es lo refinada que cabría esperar. En la premura de la estampida cunde el caos y optamos por la salida equivocada. Esto es lo que le pudo ocurrir a nuestro protagonista de hoy. Un joven que, en su animosa evasión, se topó con un muro infranqueable, un muro de cristal.

