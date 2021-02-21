El vídeo viral de la accidentada huida de un saqueador en las protestas de Barcelona y la brutal actuación de un escaparate

Los actos de pillaje suelen ser frenéticos. Se ha de gestionar lo que viene siendo el saqueo con suma presteza con el fin de acaparar el botín deseado en el menor tiempo posible. Ocurre que en ocasiones la huida no siempre es lo refinada que cabría esperar. En la premura de la estampida cunde el caos y optamos por la salida equivocada. Esto es lo que le pudo ocurrir a nuestro protagonista de hoy. Un joven que, en su animosa evasión, se topó con un muro infranqueable, un muro de cristal.
Que no passi desapercebut, si us plau. pic.twitter.com/fzHsWK3ewh
— Марк дук ???? (@DuchMarc) February 21, 2021
Los tuiteros no han dudado en comentar la torpe espantada del joven:
Aquest ha de ser guardia civil, com a mínim
— Siso Boada (@sisoboada) February 21, 2021
Brutal trampa policial
— Sergi Benavides (@sergibenavides) February 21, 2021
— CAP ????⚽️???? (@Gracia_x_venir) February 21, 2021
Un aplauso para el servicio de limpieza.
— J.Ramòn (@miistycc) February 21, 2021
El fascismo,ese enemigo invisible
— Fermin (@FerminGatiesa) February 21, 2021
-Penalti y expulsión!
-Rafa no me jodas!
— Bao_Boy (@GoxiDeBao) February 21, 2021
La actuación del escaparate ha sido proporcional
— Dani (@daniberper) February 21, 2021
