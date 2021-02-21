La protesta contra la "represión y la impunidad policial" celebrada este sábado en Granada contra el encarcelamiento del rapero Pablo Hasél se saldó finalmente con dos jóvenes detenidos, de 19 y 20 años, por desórdenes públicos, y una imagen de una actuación policial que se ha hecho viral en redes sociales.
En la imagen se puede observar cómo un antidisturbios carga con fuerza contra un grupo de manifestantes mientras se escucha cómo otro compañero grita "para" en varias ocasiones para que éste frene sus golpes.
"Para, para, paraaaa"... Las voces de un policía nacional a su compañero para que dejara de golpear con la porra a un manifestante, imagen grabada esta noche por Javi Gea, cámara de @granadadigital.
El vídeo completo, aquíhttps://t.co/b9klwFP9Ct pic.twitter.com/I7npjsFs4L
— Juan Prieto???? (@JuanPrieto10) February 20, 2021
El alcalde de la ciudad, Luis Salvador (Cs), sin embargo, ha felicitado a la Policía Nacional y a la Local al considerar que su intervención "evitó males mayores" gracias al fuerte dispositivo. Las reacciones en redes al vídeo han sido muy contundentes.
No os confundais, no le dice que pare por humanidad o piedad, o simplemente porque se sobrepase del protocolo de actuación. Se lo dice porque va tan acelerado que se está saliendo del grupo de carga. De hecho al girarse casi atiza al superior.https://t.co/SfDeuHejsu
— Rusapo ☭ ???????? ⃠ (@sapogrado) February 21, 2021
Si es que la serie de Antidisturbios se queda cortísima. https://t.co/XuRqJsjKwO
— Guille ▼ (@nihlaski) February 21, 2021
Solo le faltó decir, para, que vas a matar a alguien.
Sádico. https://t.co/pek71Myj0O
— Uno que pasaba por aquí... (@Pakiko61) February 21, 2021
Esto no es una actuación ni proporcional, ni profesional, ni nada que se le parezca https://t.co/nsMrFNnu45
— J. Mestre (@kj_mestre) February 21, 2021
Me flipa el momento en el que casi pega a su compañero. Es la viva imagen de la violencia ciega. https://t.co/6arvhE8YYa
— · Hibai Arbide Aza · (@Hibai_) February 21, 2021
