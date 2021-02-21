Diario Público
"Para, paraaaa": el vídeo en el que un antidisturbios tiene que ser calmado por un compañero durante una carga en Granada para que deje de golpear

La protesta contra la "represión y la impunidad policial" celebrada este sábado en Granada contra el encarcelamiento del rapero Pablo Hasél se saldó finalmente con dos jóvenes detenidos, de 19 y 20 años, por desórdenes públicos, y una imagen de una actuación policial que se ha hecho viral en redes sociales.

En la imagen se puede observar cómo un antidisturbios carga con fuerza contra un grupo de manifestantes mientras se escucha cómo otro compañero grita "para" en varias ocasiones para que éste frene sus golpes.

El alcalde de la ciudad, Luis Salvador (Cs), sin embargo, ha felicitado a la Policía Nacional y a la Local al considerar que su intervención "evitó males mayores" gracias al fuerte dispositivo. Las reacciones en redes al vídeo han sido muy contundentes.