Ya son cinco las noches consecutivas en las que las protestas contra la encarcelación de Pablo Hasél terminan con disturbios y cargas policiales.
La tensión desatada, el debate sobre la violencia policial y los destrozos de mobiliario público y escaparates están en el ojo de todas las miradas, y Toni Cantó, portavoz de Ciudadanos en País Valencià, lleva toda la semana con posturas muy críticas con los manifestantes.
De hecho, el político y actor ha sido acusado de burlarse de un manifestante, que denuncio a través de Twitter una agresión policial.
La policía golpeando a la altura de la cabeza hoy en la concentración de València. Estas son las consecuencias. Por suerte no tengo ninguna lesión grave, pero podría haber sido mucho peor si me dan un poco más abajo en el ojo. pic.twitter.com/1hbUJdG71V
— Vicente Danvila (@vicentedf88) February 18, 2021
La cruel vida pijo-comunista.
Advertencia: imágenes impactantes. https://t.co/rkai6kmeKm
— Toni Cantó (@Tonicanto1) February 20, 2021
Las respuestas al tuit de Cantó han sido muy viscerales, que no han visto con buenos ojos hacer bromas con agresiones a manifestantes.
Los que exigen condenar la violencia https://t.co/oNV09q1Yhg
— MarcelloLipi (@MarcelloLipi) February 20, 2021
Pocas collejas le pegó Amparo Baró.
Vergüenza. https://t.co/YxgecOoKj1
— Sera Huertas (@reverdeconcausa) February 20, 2021
Si quereis estas imagenes de esta semana también... https://t.co/gRhBXepLut pic.twitter.com/pFKOLa3vY2
— Pieck Stan (@wikiURSS) February 20, 2021
Toni Cantó es la viga representación de la decadencia de la derecha https://t.co/nJHmMoLh2Z
— Alejandro Llorens Arnau (@alejandrolloar) February 21, 2021
