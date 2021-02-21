Diario Público
Twitter Toni Cantó se ríe de un manifestante que denuncia una agresión policial en una manifestación en apoyo a Pablo Hasél

Ya son cinco las noches consecutivas en las que las protestas contra la encarcelación de Pablo Hasél terminan con disturbios y cargas policiales.

La tensión desatada, el debate sobre la violencia policial y los destrozos de mobiliario público y escaparates están en el ojo de todas las miradas, y Toni Cantó, portavoz de Ciudadanos en País Valencià, lleva toda la semana con posturas muy críticas con los manifestantes.

De hecho, el político y actor ha sido acusado de burlarse de un manifestante, que denuncio a través de Twitter una agresión policial.

Las respuestas al tuit de Cantó han sido muy viscerales, que no han visto con buenos ojos hacer bromas con agresiones a manifestantes.