Notición en el mundo musical: Daft Punk se separan tras 28 años de carrera.

Adiós a Daft Punk. pic.twitter.com/6oWuM266I2 — Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) February 22, 2021

Una verdadera pena lo de Daft Punk. pic.twitter.com/d3qOkYw5Dx — PascÜ™ (@PascuOnFire) February 22, 2021

Yo pensando que Daft Punk era tendencia porque habían sacado nuevo álbum

Yo al ver que se separan pic.twitter.com/3U6uGs2jjZ — Nidia Lugo Montiel (@Nidialmont) February 22, 2021

Millones de fans en todo el mundo lloran el adiós de la formación de música electrónica que trajo canciones como One More Time, Get Lucky, Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger, Arround the World o Digital Love.

Yo riendome de mi amiga Directioner/ Yo con la separación de Daft Punk pic.twitter.com/B5boi7eZUy — Art gar gar (@ED_RZ_) February 22, 2021

El dúo francés formado por Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo y Thomas Bangalter, que tomó su nombre ("punk tonto") de una crítica negativa a su grupo anterior, llegó a mediados de los 90 con su álbum debut, Homework, que se convirtió en uno de los trabajos más influyentes en el house y en la electrónica de esa década. Discovery marcó un cambio en su sonido y con Random Access Memories llegaron a la cima de su éxito. También grabaron una banda sonora.

Daft Punk. Casi 30 años de carrera sin un sólo tema punk. — Ritxi Naval (@ritxinaval) February 22, 2021

Además de la notoriedad de su música, también fueron muy conocidos a nivel de imagen por sus cascos y sus alter ego de robots.

Justo ahora que todo el mundo lleva la cara cubierta se separa #DaftPunk . pic.twitter.com/jjvwKauvbN — Dios (@diostuitero) February 22, 2021

No soportan la competencia. — redwhinger (@redwhinger1) February 22, 2021

Cuando conocí por primera vez a Daft Punk ???? pic.twitter.com/lX0roB7NRn — NoAguaCOVID19 (@NoAguacatito) February 22, 2021

????ÚLTIMA HORA: Daft Punk aprovecha su separación para mostrar su primera foto sin casco. pic.twitter.com/mNM3cgr4la — Doctor Jekyll (@bicicletagris) February 22, 2021

De los Daft Punk nunca he sabido cuál es Andy y cuál Lucas. — Pelícano manchú ????‍☠️ ???????? (@Mortimer_Fu) February 22, 2021

El que era muy fan de Daft Punk era Álvarez Cascos. — Pelibueno Pelimalo (@CineJavi) February 22, 2021

Lo han anunciado con un vídeo donde uno de ellos explota.

???? Con este emotivo video, el dúo francés de música electrónica, Daft Punk, anunció su separación, luego de haber surgido hace 28 años. ???? #DaftPunk #22Febrero pic.twitter.com/RDXOKVUYiE — Al Momento 4T (@Almomento4T) February 22, 2021

Agradezco la manera sutil de como nos informaron sobre su separación...#DaftPunk #DaftPunkForever pic.twitter.com/cbyJ2qIEgE — Hada de Azúcar (@sandrabooom) February 23, 2021

No sabemos si al final se cansaron uno del otro o qué pasó...

– ¿Te pasa algo, Daft?

– Tú sabrás, Punk, tú sabrás pic.twitter.com/Mct9P42Txc — unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) May 3, 2018

Se filtran imágenes de la pelea que provocó la separación de Daft Punk. pic.twitter.com/bFpWnBd3e8 — No, gracias (@NoFumoTabaco) February 23, 2021

Ni confirmo ni desmiento que Daft Punk aún no se hubiera recuperado de esto https://t.co/ufKEv6IVV2 — El Hematocrítico (@hematocritico) February 23, 2021

La música es así, una pareja musical se separa y otras llegan...

2021 no tiene piedad pic.twitter.com/ekIOlI8FNr — Señorita Puri (@SenoritaPuri) February 23, 2021

Su despedida ha dado mucho que hablar y también muchos chistes. Estos son algunos de ellos:

Menudo golpe que se separen Daft Punk pic.twitter.com/R33xhUdQTl — BAINK - El Regreso (@SuperbainK_2) February 22, 2021

No Daft Punktada sin hilo. — unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) February 23, 2021

Se separan los Daft Punk ????pic.twitter.com/0Osn7q5ZRU — gazpacho (@gazpachoblog) February 22, 2021

- ¿A ti te gusta Daft Punk?

- Casco dan. — Pelibueno Pelimalo (@CineJavi) February 22, 2021

Donde Daft Punk laf toman. — Pelibueno Pelimalo (@CineJavi) February 22, 2021

Los Daft Punk se pueden sacar 20 céntimos al devolver los cascos. — Pepe Colubi (@pepecolubi) February 22, 2021

Daft Punk, live at Wembley in 2008. pic.twitter.com/1ugQ4YD3Gg — El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) February 22, 2021

Daft punk es tendencia porque lanzan un nuevo disco llamado Discovery pic.twitter.com/fr0Mji2M9r — Internet Explorer (@InternetExplo__) February 23, 2021

DEP el del medio de Daft Punk. pic.twitter.com/XwYjtjaUj4 — Rule (@que_rule) May 7, 2020