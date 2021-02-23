Notición en el mundo musical: Daft Punk se separan tras 28 años de carrera.
Se separan Daft Punk. pic.twitter.com/xHUsWaXLzr
— Riau. (@xaviconde) February 22, 2021
Adiós a Daft Punk. pic.twitter.com/6oWuM266I2
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) February 22, 2021
Una verdadera pena lo de Daft Punk. pic.twitter.com/d3qOkYw5Dx
— PascÜ™ (@PascuOnFire) February 22, 2021
Yo pensando que Daft Punk era tendencia porque habían sacado nuevo álbum
Yo al ver que se separan pic.twitter.com/3U6uGs2jjZ
— Nidia Lugo Montiel (@Nidialmont) February 22, 2021
Millones de fans en todo el mundo lloran el adiós de la formación de música electrónica que trajo canciones como One More Time, Get Lucky, Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger, Arround the World o Digital Love.
Yo riendome de mi amiga Directioner/ Yo con la separación de Daft Punk pic.twitter.com/B5boi7eZUy
— Art gar gar (@ED_RZ_) February 22, 2021
Context : Daft punk retired. pic.twitter.com/Xe0ypk9WuB
— Sadie ???? (@Sliim_sadie) February 23, 2021
El dúo francés formado por Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo y Thomas Bangalter, que tomó su nombre ("punk tonto") de una crítica negativa a su grupo anterior, llegó a mediados de los 90 con su álbum debut, Homework, que se convirtió en uno de los trabajos más influyentes en el house y en la electrónica de esa década. Discovery marcó un cambio en su sonido y con Random Access Memories llegaron a la cima de su éxito. También grabaron una banda sonora.
Daft Punk. Casi 30 años de carrera sin un sólo tema punk.
— Ritxi Naval (@ritxinaval) February 22, 2021
Además de la notoriedad de su música, también fueron muy conocidos a nivel de imagen por sus cascos y sus alter ego de robots.
Justo ahora que todo el mundo lleva la cara cubierta se separa #DaftPunk . pic.twitter.com/jjvwKauvbN
— Dios (@diostuitero) February 22, 2021
No soportan la competencia.
— redwhinger (@redwhinger1) February 22, 2021
Cuando conocí por primera vez a Daft Punk ???? pic.twitter.com/lX0roB7NRn
— NoAguaCOVID19 (@NoAguacatito) February 22, 2021
????ÚLTIMA HORA: Daft Punk aprovecha su separación para mostrar su primera foto sin casco. pic.twitter.com/mNM3cgr4la
— Doctor Jekyll (@bicicletagris) February 22, 2021
De los Daft Punk nunca he sabido cuál es Andy y cuál Lucas.
— Pelícano manchú ????☠️ ???????? (@Mortimer_Fu) February 22, 2021
El que era muy fan de Daft Punk era Álvarez Cascos.
— Pelibueno Pelimalo (@CineJavi) February 22, 2021
Lo han anunciado con un vídeo donde uno de ellos explota.
???? Con este emotivo video, el dúo francés de música electrónica, Daft Punk, anunció su separación, luego de haber surgido hace 28 años. ???? #DaftPunk #22Febrero pic.twitter.com/RDXOKVUYiE
— Al Momento 4T (@Almomento4T) February 22, 2021
Agradezco la manera sutil de como nos informaron sobre su separación...#DaftPunk #DaftPunkForever pic.twitter.com/cbyJ2qIEgE
— Hada de Azúcar (@sandrabooom) February 23, 2021
No sabemos si al final se cansaron uno del otro o qué pasó...
– ¿Te pasa algo, Daft?
– Tú sabrás, Punk, tú sabrás pic.twitter.com/Mct9P42Txc
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) May 3, 2018
Se filtran imágenes de la pelea que provocó la separación de Daft Punk. pic.twitter.com/bFpWnBd3e8
— No, gracias (@NoFumoTabaco) February 23, 2021
Ni confirmo ni desmiento que Daft Punk aún no se hubiera recuperado de esto https://t.co/ufKEv6IVV2
— El Hematocrítico (@hematocritico) February 23, 2021
La música es así, una pareja musical se separa y otras llegan...
2021 no tiene piedad pic.twitter.com/ekIOlI8FNr
— Señorita Puri (@SenoritaPuri) February 23, 2021
— Me llaman Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) February 22, 2021
Su despedida ha dado mucho que hablar y también muchos chistes. Estos son algunos de ellos:
Menudo golpe que se separen Daft Punk pic.twitter.com/R33xhUdQTl
— BAINK - El Regreso (@SuperbainK_2) February 22, 2021
No Daft Punktada sin hilo.
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) February 23, 2021
Se separan los Daft Punk ????pic.twitter.com/0Osn7q5ZRU
— gazpacho (@gazpachoblog) February 22, 2021
- ¿A ti te gusta Daft Punk?
- Casco dan.
— Pelibueno Pelimalo (@CineJavi) February 22, 2021
Donde Daft Punk laf toman.
— Pelibueno Pelimalo (@CineJavi) February 22, 2021
- ¿Y también fundaste Daft Punk? pic.twitter.com/ypTWD5PKRS
— David García-Asenjo (@dgllana) February 22, 2021
Los Daft Punk se pueden sacar 20 céntimos al devolver los cascos.
— Pepe Colubi (@pepecolubi) February 22, 2021
Inolvidables los Daft Punk. pic.twitter.com/AQCLOjw4M1
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) February 22, 2021
Daft Punk, live at Wembley in 2008. pic.twitter.com/1ugQ4YD3Gg
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) February 22, 2021
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) February 22, 2021
Daft punk es tendencia porque lanzan un nuevo disco llamado Discovery pic.twitter.com/fr0Mji2M9r
— Internet Explorer (@InternetExplo__) February 23, 2021
R.I.P Daft Punk
1993-2021 pic.twitter.com/UtMpBDrTnn
— Jeremie (@JeremieHalimi) February 22, 2021
DEP el del medio de Daft Punk. pic.twitter.com/XwYjtjaUj4
— Rule (@que_rule) May 7, 2020
— Kaco Forns (@KacoForns) February 22, 2021
Gracias por todo #daftpunk pic.twitter.com/WMSEhDkWTZ
— Asombrado (@esasOtra) February 22, 2021
Daft Punk se separan. A ver quién se queda la custodia de los niños. pic.twitter.com/PdhBtgrLH6
— George Kaplan (@GeorgeKplan) February 22, 2021
