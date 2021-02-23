Diario Público
Notición en el mundo musical: Daft Punk se separan tras 28 años de carrera.

Millones de fans en todo el mundo lloran el adiós de la formación de música electrónica que trajo canciones como One More Time, Get Lucky, Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger, Arround the World o Digital Love.

El dúo francés formado por Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo y Thomas Bangalter, que tomó su nombre ("punk tonto") de una crítica negativa a su grupo anterior, llegó a mediados de los 90 con su álbum debut, Homework, que se convirtió en uno de los trabajos más influyentes en el house y en la electrónica de esa década. Discovery marcó un cambio en su sonido y con Random Access Memories llegaron a la cima de su éxito. También grabaron una banda sonora.

Además de la notoriedad de su música, también fueron muy conocidos a nivel de imagen por sus cascos y sus alter ego de robots.

Lo han anunciado con un vídeo donde uno de ellos explota.

No sabemos si al final se cansaron uno del otro o qué pasó...

La música es así, una pareja musical se separa y otras llegan...

Su despedida ha dado mucho que hablar y también muchos chistes. Estos son algunos de ellos:
