Diario Público
Diario Público

El análisis lingüístico del "se sienten, coño" del 23F, en un tuit de Isaías Lafuente

Por

"Quieto todo el mundo". Con esta frase, pistola en mano, el entonces teniente coronel de la Guardia Civil, Antonio Tejero, protagonizaba un Golpe de Estado, aquel 23 de febrero de 1981. Lo que pasó después, forma parte de la historia de nuestro país. Afortunadamente, la intentona no prosperó, pero la imagen rancia, cutre y bochornosa como ella sola ha quedado para la historia, gracias a aquellas grabaciones.

Tan cutre como sus personajes, que ni siquiera hablaban bien. Una de las frases que pasaron a la historia fue aquel "se sienten, coño" que se ha atribuido a Tejero, aunque hay dudas de quién de los golpistas la pronunció. Ahora el periodista de la Cadena Ser, Isaías Lafuente, ha recordado en un tuit por qué la famosa frase no es correcta desde el punto de vista lingüístico:

Relacionada: El genial e instructivo tuit de Isaías Lafuente sobre la utilidad de los signos de interrogación y exclamación que triunfa en Twitter
En este artículo