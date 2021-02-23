El análisis lingüístico del "se sienten, coño" del 23F, en un tuit de Isaías Lafuente

"Quieto todo el mundo". Con esta frase, pistola en mano, el entonces teniente coronel de la Guardia Civil, Antonio Tejero, protagonizaba un Golpe de Estado, aquel 23 de febrero de 1981. Lo que pasó después, forma parte de la historia de nuestro país. Afortunadamente, la intentona no prosperó, pero la imagen rancia, cutre y bochornosa como ella sola ha quedado para la historia, gracias a aquellas grabaciones.
Tan cutre como sus personajes, que ni siquiera hablaban bien. Una de las frases que pasaron a la historia fue aquel "se sienten, coño" que se ha atribuido a Tejero, aunque hay dudas de quién de los golpistas la pronunció. Ahora el periodista de la Cadena Ser, Isaías Lafuente, ha recordado en un tuit por qué la famosa frase no es correcta desde el punto de vista lingüístico:
Niños y niñas de España. Hoy, #23F, es un buen día para recordar que los pronombres personales clíticos se posponen al imperativo. Se dice "¡siéntense!" y no "¡se sienten!". Esta segunda forma es vulgar, como lo son añadirle un "¡coño!" y quien lo hace. Tejero, por ejemplo. ????
— Isaías Lafuente Zorrilla (@IsaiasLafuente) February 23, 2021
Esta norma varía si el imperativo va asociado a otro verbo. Entonces diremos "¡les ordeno que se sienten!" y no "¡les ordeno que siéntense!".
— Isaías Lafuente Zorrilla (@IsaiasLafuente) February 23, 2021
— S I U L ???????? (@siulmagerit) February 23, 2021
En este tweet, estás sembrado.
— Pilar Abad Cesteros. (@PAbadCesteros) February 23, 2021
¡¡¡¡NIVELAZO! ! ! !
— Cari (@carigascon) February 23, 2021
Brillante @IsaiasLafuente
— Ana (@ammnavajo) February 23, 2021
— Felix Esteban (@flx_stb) February 23, 2021
