23F Los memes más descacharrantes sobre el 23F, cuarenta años después

¿Se imaginan cómo habría sido aquel 23 de febrero de 1981 si hubieran existido las redes sociales? La de memes que habrían salido, madre mía...

Afortunadamente la cosa no prosperó y ahora todo aquello se recuerda como un mal sueño. Cuarenta años después, eso sí, las redes no perdonan y ni con el paso del tiempo Tejero y sus secuaces se han salvado de una buena ración de ingenio tuitero en forma de memes:
