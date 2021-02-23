¿Se imaginan cómo habría sido aquel 23 de febrero de 1981 si hubieran existido las redes sociales? La de memes que habrían salido, madre mía...
Afortunadamente la cosa no prosperó y ahora todo aquello se recuerda como un mal sueño. Cuarenta años después, eso sí, las redes no perdonan y ni con el paso del tiempo Tejero y sus secuaces se han salvado de una buena ración de ingenio tuitero en forma de memes:
#23Febrero pic.twitter.com/JCjx3Vt12v
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) February 23, 2021
????????Con mi Tejero-va, bufandas en media ho-ra, gorritos en hora y me-dia y medias para vestir.???????? pic.twitter.com/QKl3ZijQmz
— ⏝⃢⃢⃢⃢ A ndoni Barreño???????????? (@golordecoco) February 23, 2021
Lo de Tejero para 'pandemials'. #23Febrero pic.twitter.com/UHApxuBQJR
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) February 23, 2021
Better, harder, faster, stronger pic.twitter.com/qsyiopMTiK
— Xarli_Reloaded???? (@XarliR) February 22, 2021
Show must go on pic.twitter.com/Rc9zPB2Cps
— El Palentino radioactivo (@the_manfly) February 23, 2021
Los temas de los que esta hablando la gente en Twitter. pic.twitter.com/4pSk98Lxo0
— BLaCgÜiDoU???? (@EscarleYojanson) February 23, 2021
#23F
-A ver, quién ha pedido esto? pic.twitter.com/NfpQzFHAII
— The Raven (@the_raven77) February 23, 2019
#23F Golpe de Estado pic.twitter.com/1tS0oaBcYR
— Satanislavsky (@Satanislavsky) February 22, 2021
— Mortadela (@MortaSiciliana) February 23, 2021
-"Amor,¿tu me quieres?"
-"Claro cariño,Tejero un huevo"@ClintPiticlint pic.twitter.com/1Hqr0jBRrs
— Home Xirelo (@homexirelo) February 23, 2021
En 3D #23F pic.twitter.com/Uo3xhOYCP5
— Mr.Wanchope (@WanchopeMr) February 23, 2021
¡Alfuelo todo el mundo o aprieto el gatillo!#23Febrero #Tejero #GolpeDeEstadoEnMelmac #TengoUnGaaaaatoWilly pic.twitter.com/fjiIfwvayY
— Llorchs (@LegoLlorchs) February 23, 2021
#23Feb #GolpeDeEstado pic.twitter.com/lt0PYYLIyF
— Me llaman Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) February 23, 2021
Recuerdo perfectamente el discurso televisado en la noche del Golpe de Estado... pic.twitter.com/XeD8wysISr
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) February 23, 2021
Cuando apuntas a Carrillo pero las balas acaban en el techo#23F Golpe de Estado pic.twitter.com/Q2wtoNZSj7
— Satanislavsky (@Satanislavsky) February 22, 2021
Bueno díaaaah!!!
Cómo tan utedeeeeh!!!#23Fgolpedeestado#23F pic.twitter.com/EMRooksg3C
— Kolorao (@Kolorao_Kedao) February 23, 2021
Aquí habría encajado mejor?... ???? ???? ????#23Fgolpedeestado#23F pic.twitter.com/labpuc5Hb6
— Kolorao (@Kolorao_Kedao) February 23, 2021
No solo Suárez se quedó sentado.#23Fgolpedeestado#23F pic.twitter.com/A1CUa0AaN8
— Kolorao (@Kolorao_Kedao) February 23, 2021
¡Vacunarse todo el mundo! pic.twitter.com/8RvqpGszzG
— El Gripao (@El_Gripao) February 23, 2021
Y... otro. #23Fgolpedeestado #23F #GolpeDeEstado pic.twitter.com/gHtP75sJNm
— sʏsᴛᴇᴍ ᴏғ ᴀ ᴄʟᴏᴡɴ (@SystemOfAClaun) February 23, 2021
— Xarli_Reloaded???? (@XarliR) February 22, 2021
Un poquito de por favó. pic.twitter.com/QqA4e4MVDb
— Xarli_Reloaded???? (@XarliR) February 23, 2021
