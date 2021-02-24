Diario Público
Twitter Los memes más tronchantes con Fernando Alonso ejercitando su cuello

El piloto español Fernando Alonso sigue preparándose para su regreso a la Fórmula 1 con el equipo Alpine, tras el accidente de bici que le obligó a pasar por el quirófano. Este lunes, sin ir más lejos, colgaba una foto en su cuenta de Twitter donde se le veía ejercitando el cuello.

Un cuello realmente imponente, algo muy importante en los pilotos de carreras por las fuerzas a las que se ven sometidos entre acelerones y frenazos. Sin embargo, a los tuiteros les ha resultado muy gracioso ver una musculatura tan poderosa en un cuello, algo que siempre se ha comentado de Alonso. Y, claro, han expresado su curiosidad con su habitual ironía en forma de memes:
