El piloto español Fernando Alonso sigue preparándose para su regreso a la Fórmula 1 con el equipo Alpine, tras el accidente de bici que le obligó a pasar por el quirófano. Este lunes, sin ir más lejos, colgaba una foto en su cuenta de Twitter donde se le veía ejercitando el cuello.
Monday = neck day . ????????️♀️#alpine #f1 pic.twitter.com/W4nx4vVcHf
— Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) February 22, 2021
Un cuello realmente imponente, algo muy importante en los pilotos de carreras por las fuerzas a las que se ven sometidos entre acelerones y frenazos. Sin embargo, a los tuiteros les ha resultado muy gracioso ver una musculatura tan poderosa en un cuello, algo que siempre se ha comentado de Alonso. Y, claro, han expresado su curiosidad con su habitual ironía en forma de memes:
— Tecnología del botijo (@TecnoBotijo) February 24, 2021
— Larry Walters (@LarryWalters_) February 23, 2021
— ???????? ???????????????????????????????????? ???????? (@toooeater) February 23, 2021
— Runnercervecero (@Runnercervecero) February 23, 2021
???????? pic.twitter.com/Zonq2FOxkz
— caca de vaca (@absurddheces) February 24, 2021
— Jontxu (@giradonuts2) February 24, 2021
— Tecnología del botijo (@TecnoBotijo) February 24, 2021
Did it work? pic.twitter.com/Mw1fHUAQuB
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) February 23, 2021
Mi cabeza cuando sé que es una mala decisión pero me apetece tomarla. pic.twitter.com/8ItHfXXQbZ
— caca de vaca (@absurddheces) February 24, 2021
Te has tragado a alguien y quiere salir pic.twitter.com/lPposngpxu
— Pedro (@Erjou) February 22, 2021
— Braulio (@Brantifasco) February 23, 2021
— BAINK - El Regreso (@SuperbainK_2) February 23, 2021
— El Palentino radioactivo (@the_manfly) February 24, 2021
— Eleven (@RareEleven) February 23, 2021
https://t.co/Ff9JZi4Coo pic.twitter.com/dPw7VRClxf
— Eleven (@RareEleven) February 23, 2021
— El Palentino radioactivo (@the_manfly) February 23, 2021
