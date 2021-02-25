"Aunque la sede se vista de seda el olor a corrupto se queda": el trap indignado de 'El Rancius' en 'La Vida Moderna'

"Aquí viene Don Héctor... a trapeártelo caliente". Así arranca el trap de El Rancius, indignado con todo y con todos, "homenajeando a Javier Krahe, el primer trapero de España". Bajo el título 'Todo mal' y con una letra cargada indignación pero también de ironía con la propia indignación.
Relacionada: El himno de ‘La Vida Moderna’ derrota al ‘Cara al Sol’ en Spotify
El mítico personaje de Quequé en el programa de la Cadena Ser La Vida Moderna no dejó títere con cabeza en el programa de este miércoles, con este temazo que lleva ya varias decenas de miles de reproducciones, tanto en Twitter como en YouTube.
Una canción que habla sobre la libertad de expresión, la monarquía, la corrupción, la vivienda o "el que juraba cambiarnos la vida". Con frases como: "Me gustas democracia porque estás como ausente"; "No se te ocurra ir a ver a tu abuela, pero la infanta a Abu Dabi ya vuela" o "aunque la sede de vista de seda el olor a corrupto se queda".
TODO MAL | El Rancius
???? @_Queque_ https://t.co/lDibw3cLJR pic.twitter.com/DbkvEdcJnh
— La Vida Moderna (@vidamoderna) February 24, 2021
Un vídeo muy celebrado en las redes:
El Rancius is in da haus ????????????????
— NoAbrasPaz (@noabraspaz) February 24, 2021
Quequé, con que saques un melocotonazo de vez en cuando no hace falta que vuelvas a currar, mastodonte.
— Atxuparma (@Atxudeparma) February 24, 2021
Por estos fogonazos se le paga a Don Héctor aunque trabaje solo un par de veces al año
— George Hatchet (@GeorgeHatchet) February 24, 2021
Otro temazo para el casete pic.twitter.com/8lT2TrKX12
— Merovingio (@SensePressa91) February 24, 2021
Y tiene que ser el Rancius quien nos saque los colores...
Y traer a Krahe y a Neruda y a Delibes y a Radio Futura...
Puto Rancius ????
— Ayicultora (@yoli_vila) February 24, 2021
— Paco Trujillo (@pacotruji) February 24, 2021
Genio absoluto!!! ????????????
— Ignatius Farray Out Of Context (@IgnatiusOOC) February 24, 2021
La primera canción de trap con mensaje y que se entiende de la historia. Bien don Héctor, bien ????????
— ProtoCommedia (@PCommedia) February 24, 2021
Me lo pongo en el movil como tono de llamada
— Sandstorm (@SandstormFun) February 25, 2021
Como puede ser que tenga el puto rancius mejor letra que el 80% de la música en general...
— TxarruaMTB (@txarrua) February 25, 2021
