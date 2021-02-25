Diario Público
"Aunque la sede se vista de seda el olor a corrupto se queda": el trap indignado de 'El Rancius' en 'La Vida Moderna'

"Aquí viene Don Héctor... a trapeártelo caliente". Así arranca el trap de El Rancius, indignado con todo y con todos, "homenajeando a Javier Krahe, el primer trapero de España". Bajo el título 'Todo mal' y con una letra cargada indignación pero también de ironía con la propia indignación.

El mítico personaje de Quequé en el programa de la Cadena Ser La Vida Moderna no dejó títere con cabeza en el programa de este miércoles, con este temazo que lleva ya varias decenas de miles de reproducciones, tanto en Twitter como en YouTube.

Una canción que habla sobre la libertad de expresión, la monarquía, la corrupción, la vivienda o "el que juraba cambiarnos la vida". Con frases como: "Me gustas democracia porque estás como ausente"; "No se te ocurra ir a ver a tu abuela, pero la infanta a Abu Dabi ya vuela" o "aunque la sede de vista de seda el olor a corrupto se queda".

