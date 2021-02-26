Diario Público
"Que dice Enrique López que el PP quiere acabar con las puertas giratorias: ¿Pretenderá ahora que lo contraten en El Club de la Comedia?"

"El PP quiere acabar con las puertas giratorias entre política y justicia. No quiere que haya ninguna persona que haya realizado actividades políticas en el CGPJ". De esta forma justificaba Enrique López, consejero de Justicia de la Comunidad de Madrid y máximo responsable del PP en materia judicial el nuevo bloqueo de los conservadores a la renovación del Consejo General del Poder Judicial, el órgano de gobierno de los jueces, vaya.

La frase suena hasta bien, pero, claro, dicha por Enrique López, máximo exponente de las puertas giratorias, pues queda un poco rara. Es como poner al zorro a cuidar de las gallinas. Hay que recordar que López es un juez metido ahora a político. López fue juez de la Audiencia Nacional y magistrado del Tribunal Constitucional antes de fichar por el PP. Siempre ha estado muy próximo al PP, tanto que tuvo que apartarse del caso Gürtel, cuando era juez porque aquello olía un poco, como bien recuerda este tuitero.

La vida está llena de contradicciones y los tuitero no podían dejar pasar esta por alto, que canta mucho. Aquí dejamos algunas.
