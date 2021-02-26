Diario Público
Sofía Suescun "Esto no es El Corte Inglés, no va por colores": la respuesta de Mónica Oltra a una exconcursante de Gran Hermano sobre "adoptar algún negrito"

Cuando crees que la televisión ya no puede sorprenderte, va una exconcursante de Gran Hermano y Supervivientes y te da una nueva lección de humildad, que diría Ignatius. En concreto hablamos de las palabras de Sofía Suescun en el programa Ya es Mediodía de Sonsoles Ónega. Ahí van:

"A mí me gustaría adoptar algún negrito. Es como mi sueño, no sé. Igual que los animales, no crearlos, sino ayudarlos... Me encanta".

Unas palabras ciertamente... desafortunadas, que han provocado un torrente de reacciones. Por ejemplo de la vicepresidenta de la Generalitat Valenciana, Mónica Oltra que lo ha comentado en sus stories de Instagram.

"Esto no es el Corte Inglés, no va por colores, no están en un escaparate y el que más bonito es y más me gusta me lo llevo a mi casa", ha asegurado. "Sofía, querida, háztelo mirar", ha concluido.

En Twitter las críticas también han surgido:
