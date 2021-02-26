Cuando crees que la televisión ya no puede sorprenderte, va una exconcursante de Gran Hermano y Supervivientes y te da una nueva lección de humildad, que diría Ignatius. En concreto hablamos de las palabras de Sofía Suescun en el programa Ya es Mediodía de Sonsoles Ónega. Ahí van:

"A mí me gustaría adoptar algún negrito. Es como mi sueño, no sé. Igual que los animales, no crearlos, sino ayudarlos... Me encanta".

La frase del #23Febrero :Sofía Suescun en Telecinco: "Me gustaría adoptar algún negrito, ayudar como con los animales" @diostuitero pic.twitter.com/FiD97USwDC — TVMASPI (@sebas_maspons) February 23, 2021

Unas palabras ciertamente... desafortunadas, que han provocado un torrente de reacciones. Por ejemplo de la vicepresidenta de la Generalitat Valenciana, Mónica Oltra que lo ha comentado en sus stories de Instagram.

La influencer Sofía Suescun anuncia que quiere "adoptar un negrito, igual que con los animales" y la respuesta de Mónica Oltra te sorprenderá: pic.twitter.com/af3CLt8KuR — Jordi S. i Carbonell #PrimaveraValenciana (@srcarbonell) February 24, 2021

"Esto no es el Corte Inglés, no va por colores, no están en un escaparate y el que más bonito es y más me gusta me lo llevo a mi casa", ha asegurado. "Sofía, querida, háztelo mirar", ha concluido.

En Twitter las críticas también han surgido:

Un negrito dice la simplona! Pero que se cree que se pide por colores los niños! Dios que pocas luces tiene la pava esa!????‍♀️ — COMPARTIENDO LOCURAS (@Discurreyopina) February 23, 2021

Estas cosas son las que me.hacen levantarme todos los días. pic.twitter.com/0I85o7ZjKk — Blastwiter. (@jfbgamero) February 23, 2021

La culpa no es de ella, es de quien la pone ahí..y los que la miran. — Cesar (@Cesar32167349) February 23, 2021