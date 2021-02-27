Diario Público
"A veces Twitter es esto": el desternillante vídeo viral sobre fobias que refleja el sinsentido de muchas conversaciones entre los tuiteros

Algunas veces, encontramos en Twitter intensos debates provocados por las ideas, fobias o principios de sus millones de usuarios. El abogado Borja Adsuara trae en esta ocasión un vídeo de humor sobre esas mismas fobias y hace referencia al parecido razonable con la red social. El fragmento pertenece al programa británico The Sketch Show y refleja la interrelación entre los seres sociales. Eso sí, de una manera bastante amena.

Entre los personajes se encuentran fobias a la onomatopeya "¡Ah!", a los silencios incómodos, a las repeticiones e incluso a las disculpas. No obstante, por si fuera poco, en último lugar entra un personaje que ladra ante las fobias ajenas, determinante para hacer de una terapia una completa obra cómica. Realmente, todo un reflejo de muchas conversaciones en Twitter, donde una fobia conduce a otra y así constantemente en un círculo que parece no tener fin.

El vídeo, que se ha hecho viral en pocas horas, ha recogido varias reacciones de los usuarios.
