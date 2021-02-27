Diario Público
Diario Público

El meme definitivo de 'Juancarlius', la fusión de Juan Carlos I y el Rubius: "Siempre han estado intentando putearme, tío"

Por

Las últimas noticias sobre la regularización del rey Juan Carlos han suscitado todo tipo de comentarios de las redes sociales.

Si bien, muchas de las publicaciones de los tuiteros han dado muestra de la indignación y el enfado de la ciudadanía con la corona. Ha habido quien ha revelado su desafecto con algo de ironía y gracia.

Buen ejemplo de ello es la publicación del tuitero Chema García, que ha creado un meme en el que fusiona la imagen de Juan Carlos I con el youtuber andorrano El Rubius: "Hacienda me ha tenido en el punto de mira desde el día uno. Siempre han estado intentando putearme, tío"