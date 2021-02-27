Durante la semana, los españoles descubríamos que Juan Carlos I había realizado una segunda regularización fiscal por rentas no declaradas que sumaban la friolera cuatro millones a la Agencia Tributaria.
Esta noticia ha generado suspicacias entre muchos periodistas, tuiteros y políticos. Entre ellos, destaca la información de Javier Ruiz, periodista especializado en información económica, que no duda en poner el foco sobre Hacienda.
"La pasividad de Hacienda y Fiscalía salvan de delito fiscal al rey Juan Carlos. Ni siquiera le han notificado la inspección", aseguraba desde su perfil de Twitter durante este sábado.
LA PASIVIDAD DE HACIENDA Y FISCALÍA SALVAN DEL DELITO FISCAL AL REY JUAN CARLOS. Ni siquiera le han notificado inspección
—78 días después de su primera regularización
—111 días después de que Anticorrupción reportara irregularidades
—374 días tras la 1ª confirmación periodística pic.twitter.com/ZcH0XbrHW5
— Javier Ruiz (@Ruiz_Noticias) February 27, 2021
La reacción ha sido en cadena. El descrédito de Juan Carlos a raíz de sus escándalos ha terminado por calar en muchos tuiteros, que incluso ponen en duda que de verdad haya regularizado su situación. Por supuesto, la indignación ha sido la emoción principal.
Es cierto, por qué Hacienda diga que ha regularizado y ha pagado, ya nos lo tenemos que creer?
— Sílvia (@Siland_) February 27, 2021
Como decía mi abuela: Hay un dios para unos y un dios para otros.
— Donnie Darko ????️???????????? (@DonnieD26528077) February 27, 2021
#PSOE Tendrían que exigirle RESPONSABILIDADES al máximo responsable de realizar los procedimientos...
BASTA YA de que nos tomen el pelo...yo si no hago mi declaración de IRPF me cae la mundial.. #NormalidadDemocratica
— Rosa???????????????? (@RosaMar6254) February 27, 2021
