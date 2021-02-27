Diario Público
Durante la semana, los españoles descubríamos que Juan Carlos I había realizado una segunda regularización fiscal por rentas no declaradas que sumaban la friolera cuatro millones a la Agencia Tributaria.

Esta noticia ha generado suspicacias entre muchos periodistas, tuiteros y políticos. Entre ellos, destaca la información de Javier Ruiz, periodista especializado en información económica, que no duda en poner el foco sobre Hacienda.

"La pasividad de Hacienda y Fiscalía salvan de delito fiscal al rey Juan Carlos. Ni siquiera le han notificado la inspección", aseguraba desde su perfil de Twitter durante este sábado.

La reacción ha sido en cadena. El descrédito de Juan Carlos a raíz de sus escándalos ha terminado por calar en muchos tuiteros, que incluso ponen en duda que de verdad haya regularizado su situación. Por supuesto, la indignación ha sido la emoción principal.
