Estaba el periodista Isaías Lafuente viendo el telediario de Antena 3 cuando se percató de un pequeño grafismo. Diminuto e incluso invisible a ojos inocentes, escondía un mensaje subliminal que ha supuesto risas y chascharrillos en redes.

En el telediario de la tarde, Antena 3 hacía un pequeño resumen de las claves de dos de las principales vacunas que se están poniendo en España y en Europa. Para hablar de mayores de 55, el grafismo acompañaba el dato con una persona que necesita bastón para andar. Lafuente quiso destacarlo, con buen humor, en su cuenta de Twitter.

Al rato, ya por la noche, Antena 3 volvía a recuperar la noticia, pero con un pequeño cambio. Esta vez, los mayores de 55 no eran representados como ancianos.

Finalmente, todo acabó como empezó, con buen humor... además de un clásico juego de palabras de Matías Prats.
