Estaba el periodista Isaías Lafuente viendo el telediario de Antena 3 cuando se percató de un pequeño grafismo. Diminuto e incluso invisible a ojos inocentes, escondía un mensaje subliminal que ha supuesto risas y chascharrillos en redes.
En el telediario de la tarde, Antena 3 hacía un pequeño resumen de las claves de dos de las principales vacunas que se están poniendo en España y en Europa. Para hablar de mayores de 55, el grafismo acompañaba el dato con una persona que necesita bastón para andar. Lafuente quiso destacarlo, con buen humor, en su cuenta de Twitter.
Quiero enviar un saludo muy cordial al grafista de @A3Noticias, desearle lo mejor en su vida y que llegue ágil y vital a los 56. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/hvGwHNdoGz
— Isaías Lafuente Zorrilla (@IsaiasLafuente) February 27, 2021
Al rato, ya por la noche, Antena 3 volvía a recuperar la noticia, pero con un pequeño cambio. Esta vez, los mayores de 55 no eran representados como ancianos.
Quiero enviar otro saludo muy cordial al grafista de @A3Noticias. ???? https://t.co/R7oPalbh6Q pic.twitter.com/HEYR5dHwCA
— Isaías Lafuente Zorrilla (@IsaiasLafuente) February 27, 2021
Finalmente, todo acabó como empezó, con buen humor... además de un clásico juego de palabras de Matías Prats.
Cuenta Matías que el grafista se llama Carlos y tiene 55 años. "Ya sabemos de que pie cojea", ha rematado. Genio y figura. ???? También podía haber dicho: al mediodía, Carlos me la metió ... doblada. ???? https://t.co/rbbR2hpojU
— Isaías Lafuente Zorrilla (@IsaiasLafuente) February 27, 2021
