"Queríamos preguntarle si necesita una plaza de parking o una pista de aterrizaje": la nota a un conductor insolidario que arrasa en Twitter

En las grandes ciudades es difícil encontrar, pero para algunos conductores es más difícil aparcar: hay personas que ni con 20 años de carnet de conducir es capaz de aparcar bien. Una de esas personas debe de ser el protagonista del que seguramente es el tuit más celebrado de este lunes en el Twitter hispano. Ahora se lo detallamos, pero como una imagen sigue valiendo más que mil palabras, les dejamos el tuit en cuestión para que se vayan haciendo una idea.

Pues claro que había que decirle algo a este conductor, no sabemos si inútil o insolidario, nos queda la duda. Nos inclinamos por la segunda opción, pues es imposible aparcar tan mal, ocupando cuatro plazas. Además, con un coche tan pequeño. Alguien lo vio así de mal aparcado y le dejo una nota al conductor medio en serio medio en broma. No es para menos.

La nota no tiene desperdicio, como habrán podido leer. "Estimado vecino, queríamos preguntarle si necesita una plaza de parking o una pista de aterrizaje. No es broma, el hecho de ocupar cuatro plazas al aparcar nos asombra. En la próxima reunión podríamos debatir el hecho de solicitar la licencia correspondiente para que pueda aparar un helicóptero si quiere también", se puede leer en el texto. Y finaliza con un comentario muy irónico: "Si tienes miedo a las columnas, cómprate un coche más pequeño".

El tuit esta batiendo recórds: acumula casi 76.000 me gusta y más 7.800 retuits en apenas cuatro horas.

Como podrán suponer, la legión tuitera ha reaccionado con sus sorna habitual. Les dejamos una selección de los mejores comentarios.