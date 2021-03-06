Diario Público
Aviones "completamente llenos" de franceses para irse de fiesta por Madrid: un nuevo vídeo de turistas llegando a Barajas deja en evidencia a Ayuso

El continuo flujo de franceses en Madrid, aterrizados en la capital para disfrutar de una ciudad con apenas restricciones mientras su país tiene el toque de queda impuesto a media tarde, ha puesto una vez más en evidencia la gestión de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, presidenta de la Comunidad.

"Ayuso se quejaba de Barajas y al final ha convertido Madrid en el fiestódromo de Europa": la llegada de franceses a la ciudad deja en evidencia su gestión

Mientras que en España la movilidad está restringida para evitar contagios, la realidad es que no hay impedimentos para que, desde Francia, alguien saque un billete de avión y llegue hasta Barajas.

A raíz de varios reportajes, publicaciones en Twitter y vídeos donde se ve a franceses pululando a sus anchas por la ciudad, las redes han cargado duramente contra la presidenta.