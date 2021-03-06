Aviones "completamente llenos" de franceses para irse de fiesta por Madrid: un nuevo vídeo de turistas llegando a Barajas deja en evidencia a Ayuso

El continuo flujo de franceses en Madrid, aterrizados en la capital para disfrutar de una ciudad con apenas restricciones mientras su país tiene el toque de queda impuesto a media tarde, ha puesto una vez más en evidencia la gestión de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, presidenta de la Comunidad.
"Ayuso se quejaba de Barajas y al final ha convertido Madrid en el fiestódromo de Europa": la llegada de franceses a la ciudad deja en evidencia su gestión
Mientras que en España la movilidad está restringida para evitar contagios, la realidad es que no hay impedimentos para que, desde Francia, alguien saque un billete de avión y llegue hasta Barajas.
????✈️Vuelos repletos de franceses para pasar el fin de semana: "Aquí está la fiesta", asegura una de ellas. Te lo cuenta @fernandolg88.
#MD1045
Síguelo en #DIRECTO en @telemadrid
— Madrid Directo (@MadridDirecto) March 5, 2021
A raíz de varios reportajes, publicaciones en Twitter y vídeos donde se ve a franceses pululando a sus anchas por la ciudad, las redes han cargado duramente contra la presidenta.
Como los madrileños no podremos salir en Semana Santa, Ayuso fomentará el turismo trayendo miles de franceses que conviertan Madrid en Magaluf.
Y así el virus sí entrará por Barajas.
Todo ventajas!
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) March 6, 2021
¿Cómo se explica que se plantee el cierre perimetral de todas las CCAAS en Semana Santa, y los franceses lleven días entrando y saliendo de España sin ningún problema?
¿Cómo es posible que conviertan Madrid en su Magaluf peninsular, y Fiscalía no abra diligencias contra Ayuso?
— Javier (@FraykinJavier) March 6, 2021
Isabel Díaz Ayuso se quejaba de Barajas era un coladero y al final ha convertido Madrid en el fiestódromo de Europa, con sus medidas laxas y su falta de restricciones. La otra cara es que es la región de España con más muertos, con diferencia https://t.co/H94Vsjv9id
— Miguel Ángel Medina (@locodelpelorojo) March 5, 2021
Los mensajes de Díaz Ayuso y Almeida y las medidas laxas se traducen en que en las zonas de fiesta de Madrid son a veces un gran fiestódromo, como si no hubiera pandemia. El dinero por delante de la salud públicahttps://t.co/5n1dmMhrTH
— Miguel Ángel Medina (@locodelpelorojo) March 6, 2021
