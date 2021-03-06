"Repugnante, asqueroso, humillante": indignación por unas palabras machistas de fondo durante el directo de la alfombra roja de los Goya de RTVE

A dos días del 8M, las palabras machistas que se han escuchado de fondo durante el directo de la alfombra roja de los Goya de RTVE, evidencia la necesidad de seguir reivindicando el feminismo. Refiriéndose a las invitadas, el hombre ha llegado a decir "las demás eran todas unos esqueletillos", entre otros comentarios e insultos machistas.

Las palabras han indignado en las redes sociales. "Repugnante, asqueroso, humillante. Cuando os digan que el machismo no existe, que el patriarcado es una exageración o que nos quejamos de vicio, pasadles este vídeo. Os vais a acabar. Os vamos a arrinconar. Vais a ser un rescoldo aislado de la sociedad. Vais a caer", ha comentado en Twitter la escritora Elvira Sastre.

"Solo un garrulo misógino como este llamaría "Nancy" a Nathy Peluso. El resto no hace falta comentarlo. A ver si corren la misma suerte que el del rotulito", ha criticado Henar Álvarez.

Que por qué seguimos queriendo 8 de marzo preguntan, let me see. https://t.co/rJT6McR06t

