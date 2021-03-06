Diario Público
La imagen viral de Felipe VI y Pedro Sánchez rodeados de hombres que retrata la falta de mujeres en puestos directivos de empresas

Una foto icónica, más en la semana del 8M. El monarca Felipe VI participó en el acto de celebración del 70 aniversario de Seat en Martorell (Barcelona), acompañado del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez y algunos altos cargos de la industria como el presidente del grupo Volkswagen, Herbert Diess, y el presidente de Seat y Cupra, Wayne Griffiths.

Aunque también participaron en el evento la ministra de Industria, Comercio y Turismo, Reyes Maroto y la delegada del Gobierno en Catalunya, Teresa Cunillera, la imagen que se ha hecho viral evidencia la falta de oportunidades de las mujeres en puestos directivos.

En la imagen publicada por la Agencia Efe, el rey Felipe VI aparece junto al presidente del Gobierno y conversan con un grupo de directivos durante la visita. Muchos usuarios de redes sociales no han pasado por alto el sustancial detalle de que no se aprecia claramente a ninguna mujer.