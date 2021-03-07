Ver para creer. El mismo fin de semana que la Justicia ha confirmado la prohibición de las manifestaciones por el 8M, alegando proteger la salud pública, se ha hecho viral una escena previa al partido entre el Atlético de Madrid y el Real Madrid.
En las imágenes, difundidas por algunos medios de comunicación deportivos, se puede ver a la afición del Atlético de Madrid aglomerada al borde de la carretera a la espera de que pase el equipo, con intención de dar su apoyo al combinado madrileño.
????⚪️¡ATENTO! Así han RECIBIDO los AFICIONADOS del ATLETI al AUTOBÚS del equipo. #ElDerbi ???? @ElisaLassoM
¡Vive el ATLETI-R. MADRID con nosotros, EMPEZAMOS a las 15:30h!
????YTUBE: https://t.co/dmOS5eq9UM
????FBOOK: https://t.co/2SBr3ZKsO5
????TWITCH: https://t.co/uy59B6tvAR pic.twitter.com/V59HiWvkFw
— El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) March 7, 2021
Los alrededores del Wanda Metropolitano, en Madrid, hace unos minutos pic.twitter.com/7ZaFpOROyN
— ElHuffPost Deportes (@HuffPostDeporte) March 7, 2021
Una aglomeración que ha pillado por sorpresa en redes sociales, muy críticas con lo que ha pasado.
Con opciones de llevarme los tres puntos. pic.twitter.com/nyrN1JVMbZ
— Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) March 7, 2021
Qué imprudencia. No hemos aprendido nada después de un año. pic.twitter.com/lhQl0jmhHl
— Fernando H. Valls (@FernandoHValls) March 7, 2021
Fascistas pasándose por el forro de los cojones las restricciones y prohibiciones de no hacer aglomeraciones mientras la policía no hace nada...
Nada nuevo, circulen https://t.co/uiXHFzqMj0
— Mono Vallekas ????⚡ (@Mono98__) March 7, 2021
No es 8M todavía, circulen, circulen. https://t.co/qGDBv9DI7a
— Miguel M.D. (@MMnendzDz) March 7, 2021
