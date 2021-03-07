Diario Público
Ver para creer. El mismo fin de semana que la Justicia ha confirmado la prohibición de las manifestaciones por el 8M, alegando proteger la salud pública, se ha hecho viral una escena previa al partido entre el Atlético de Madrid y el Real Madrid.

En las imágenes, difundidas por algunos medios de comunicación deportivos, se puede ver a la afición del Atlético de Madrid aglomerada al borde de la carretera a la espera de que pase el equipo, con intención de dar su apoyo al combinado madrileño.

Una aglomeración que ha pillado por sorpresa en redes sociales, muy críticas con lo que ha pasado.