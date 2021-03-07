Diario Público
8M "Cuánto daño han hecho a la mujer oraciones así": el cartel católico de una marquesina por el 8M que blanquea el machismo de la religión

En vísperas del Día de la Mujer Trabajadora (8M), se ha encontrado una iniciativa un poco escabrosa en las calles de Pamplona. La parlamentaria de Podemos en Navarra Ainhoa Aznarez ha publicado en Twitter un cartel propagandístico, con el que se ha topado por la calle, bastante contradictorio por las ideas que reza defender y, más todavía, por las personas de las que proceden esas ideas: la Asociación Católica de Propagandistas.

En el cartel de la marquesina se destacan las palabras "Mujeres" y "Madre", atribuidas a la Virgen María. Sin embargo, la propia religión y, especialmente, sus instituciones no se caracterizan por clamar por los derechos de las mujeres, sobre todo si se habla de libertades.

Esta campaña ha levantado cientos de críticas entre los usuarios de Twitter.

La Iglesia Católica, esa institución cuyo machismo intrínseco perdura por los siglos de los siglos. Amén.