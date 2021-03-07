En vísperas del Día de la Mujer Trabajadora (8M), se ha encontrado una iniciativa un poco escabrosa en las calles de Pamplona. La parlamentaria de Podemos en Navarra Ainhoa Aznarez ha publicado en Twitter un cartel propagandístico, con el que se ha topado por la calle, bastante contradictorio por las ideas que reza defender y, más todavía, por las personas de las que proceden esas ideas: la Asociación Católica de Propagandistas.
Mientras las mujeres y niñas ponemos nuestros cuerpos para defender nuestros derechos, vemos estos carteles en Pamplona-Iruña de la mano de la Asociación Católica de Propagandistas...
NO DOY CRÉDITO!!!
Emakumeok, eutsi goiari!
???????????? pic.twitter.com/s8Euvsz26S
— AINHOA AZNAREZ IGARZA #SíSePuede???? (@ainhoaaznarEZ) March 7, 2021
En el cartel de la marquesina se destacan las palabras "Mujeres" y "Madre", atribuidas a la Virgen María. Sin embargo, la propia religión y, especialmente, sus instituciones no se caracterizan por clamar por los derechos de las mujeres, sobre todo si se habla de libertades.
Esta campaña ha levantado cientos de críticas entre los usuarios de Twitter.
Pero y esa sandez ??
— Portgas D. Arbowin (@SoyArbowin) March 7, 2021
Parece que la iglesia católica se resiste a que el machismo que tanto miman, se amortice https://t.co/vRLqTBYyst pic.twitter.com/eoksCaoNNY
— Pilar Gimeno Navarro (@PilarGimenoNava) March 7, 2021
Fanatismo puro y duro. Fin
— Ermitaño pensante ???? (@Ermi00155834) March 7, 2021
Que no estamos involucionando en la igualdad, eh.
Las marquesinas de Pamplona lucen previo al #8M2021 estos carteles. https://t.co/1QQ0sYxnLV
— Ana Isabel Cordobés (@Ana_Cordobes) March 7, 2021
Qué COÑO de mierda es esta @PamplonaIruna??? https://t.co/muX1irK3Us
— Cristina Fallarás (@LaFallaras) March 7, 2021
La Iglesia Católica, esa institución cuyo machismo intrínseco perdura por los siglos de los siglos. Amén.
Santa Maria! Oraciones así, cuanto daño han hecho a la Mujer.
— PERFILsandra ★ (@usuariSANDRA) March 7, 2021
Quitad vuestros rosarios de nuestros ovarios!
Iglesia machista y pedófila!
Fuera!!
— ???? Podemita Cabezona ???? (@Molia2010) March 7, 2021
