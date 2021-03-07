"Debería ser algo que os avergonzase verbalizar": Marta Nieto responde tras el audio machista que se escuchó durante los Goya en RTVE

Durante la alfombra roja, desde la cuenta de Facebook de RTVE se escucharon unas voces de un hombre que profería frases con alto contenido machista mientras la actriz Marta Nieto desfilaba en su presentación en Málaga.
La polémica ha sido una de las grandes noticias del domingo, e incluso RTVE ha abierto un expediente por lo ocurrido.
Indignación por unas palabras machistas de fondo durante el directo de la alfombra roja de los Goya de RTVE
Vía @Tremendinghttps://t.co/5YCdZOh7UA
— Público (@publico_es) March 7, 2021
Ya durante el domingo, la propia actriz ha querido responder ante la polémica, por la que se ha mostrado muy enfadada y ha reivindicado el 8M y la necesidad del movimiento feminista.
Marta Nieto hace unas horas ha compartido estos mensajes en su IG.
— Ana Márkez (@AnaMarkezPhoto) March 7, 2021
Y poco más que añadir.
Y en realidad da igual si quien lo dice es fotógrafo, taxista, cámara o alguno que pasease cerca. La realidad es que estamos hartas de que se nos juzgue solo por ser mujeres y que solo se nos vea como un trozo de carne.
BASTA YA. pic.twitter.com/gmQeGcaomT
— Ana Márkez (@AnaMarkezPhoto) March 7, 2021
