"Debería ser algo que os avergonzase verbalizar": Marta Nieto responde tras el audio machista que se escuchó durante los Goya en RTVE

La actriz Marta Nieto en los Goya 2021. / EFE
Por

Durante la alfombra roja, desde la cuenta de Facebook de RTVE se escucharon unas voces de un hombre que profería frases con alto contenido machista mientras la actriz Marta Nieto desfilaba en su presentación en Málaga.

La polémica ha sido una de las grandes noticias del domingo, e incluso RTVE ha abierto un expediente por lo ocurrido.

Ya durante el domingo, la propia actriz ha querido responder ante la polémica, por la que se ha mostrado muy enfadada y ha reivindicado el 8M y la necesidad del movimiento feminista.