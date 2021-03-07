Diario Público
El actor Alberto San Juan, al PSOE: "La vivienda es un derecho humano básico"

Alberto San Juan, que este sábado se ha llevado el Goya a mejor actor de reparto por Sentimental, ha querido enviar un mensaje al PSOE durante su discurso de agradecimiento: "La vivienda es un derecho humano básico".

"Me han pedido una cosa y la tengo que hacer con mucha humildad. le tengo que decir algo al PSOE. Los derechos humanos no puden ser bienes con los que se especule. La vivienda es un derecho humano básico" , ha afirmado San Juan.

Este mensaje reivindicativo se produce después de que el pasado 22 de febrero, el ministro de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, José Luis Ábalos, afirmara que "desde el PSOE creemos que es más positivo y más eficaz promover que no imponer", en referencia a la ley de la vivienda.

