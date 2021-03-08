Diario Público
8M Aplausos por la reconstrucción improvisada del mural feminista de Ciudad Lineal: "La lucha no para"

El mural feminista de Ciudad Lineal ha aparecido vandalizado este 8M, en una metáfora de por qué el Día de la Mujer y la lucha de las mujeres son más necesarias que nunca. El mural, que se hizo famoso después de que el PP y los ultraderechistas de Vox trataran de censurarlo, tenía los rostros de 15 mujeres pioneras, como Frida Khalo, Rosa Parks, Angela Davis, Chimamanda Ngozi o Valentina Tereshkova. Alguien lo borró esta madrugada con pintura negra.

Un acto vandálico que sólo ha servido para calificar a sus atacantes, porque a estas horas está siendo reconstruido de forma improvisada por muchas vecinas del barrio, con carteles y fotos, como puede verse en las imágenes compartidas en Twitter y por las cámaras de televisión:

Una reacción que ha sido alabada en las redes sociales, que han destacado que "la lucha no para":

