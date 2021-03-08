El mural feminista de Ciudad Lineal ha aparecido vandalizado este 8M, en una metáfora de por qué el Día de la Mujer y la lucha de las mujeres son más necesarias que nunca. El mural, que se hizo famoso después de que el PP y los ultraderechistas de Vox trataran de censurarlo, tenía los rostros de 15 mujeres pioneras, como Frida Khalo, Rosa Parks, Angela Davis, Chimamanda Ngozi o Valentina Tereshkova. Alguien lo borró esta madrugada con pintura negra.
Un acto vandálico que sólo ha servido para calificar a sus atacantes, porque a estas horas está siendo reconstruido de forma improvisada por muchas vecinas del barrio, con carteles y fotos, como puede verse en las imágenes compartidas en Twitter y por las cámaras de televisión:
Este #8m no cesa en actos vandálicos a nuestros murales. Así ha aparecido hoy el mural de Ciudad Lineal. Las compañeras del distrito lo han reelaborado con estos carteles. Nada puede con la fuerza del feminismo #aplauso8M #balconesfeministas #8DeMarzo2021 #8m2021 #8demarzo pic.twitter.com/HRmuHT0AJY
— Radio Conectadas (@radioconectadas) March 8, 2021
???? Varias mujeres reconstruyen el mural feminista de Ciudad Lineal.
???? Esta mañana ha aparecido vandalizado con pintura negra.
???? #Lascosasclaras76
????https://t.co/Jd3S1QqOEX pic.twitter.com/etkjcCaDcc
— Las Cosas Claras (@cosasclarastve) March 8, 2021
Una reacción que ha sido alabada en las redes sociales, que han destacado que "la lucha no para":
No nos pararán!!! El odio que tienen los facistas solo lo puede explicar el miedo que en el fondo tienen
— pi gea. ❤❤ (@ajocopi) March 8, 2021
Están reconstruyendo el mural de Ciudad Lineal bravo????????????????????????????#8M2021
Foto puesta por @radioconectadas pic.twitter.com/WJj63uxP1r
— ????️???????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????????️???? (@dsegoviaatienza) March 8, 2021
???????????????? la lucha no para
— TAMMY????????????️????☂️ (@19Tammy79) March 8, 2021
????????????????
— Lou (@Lourdes56528014) March 8, 2021
????
— Maite (@Ya_referendum) March 8, 2021
Vivan las mujeres valientes.
— Paco Sanchez (@PacoSan48313093) March 8, 2021
????????????????????
— jolinpilar (@jolinquemierda) March 8, 2021
????????????????
— Toñi Rubio (@tonirubiotoledo) March 8, 2021
????????????????
— Antonia (@Antonia40735256) March 8, 2021
????????????????
— María del Carmen (@Robandoflores) March 8, 2021
