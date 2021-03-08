Como bien sabrán, si han leído Público, el mural feminista de Ciudad Lineal, aquel que PP y Vox quisieron eliminar el pasado mes de enero y que la oposición de los vecinos logró impedir, ha amanecido vandalizado este 8M. Pueden imaginarse por quien, aunque no sepamos los nombres concretos. Iñigo Errejón lo ha denunciado en Twitter: "Así amanece el mural feminista de Ciudad Lineal. Unos cobardes machistas lo han destrozado. Por esto necesitamos más que nunca este 8-M, más lucha feminista y más libertad", ha escrito el líder Más País en la red social.
Así amanece el mural feminista de Ciudad Lineal. Unos cobardes machistas lo han destrozado. Por esto necesitamos más que nunca este #8M, más lucha feminista y más libertad #8m2021 pic.twitter.com/lMYlzK4yc2
— Íñigo Errejón (@ierrejon) March 8, 2021
No se sabe aún quiénes son los autores concretos de este acto tan indignante, pero como ya hemos dicho, lo podemos suponer. Otro tuitero, @DiegoFSRB, lo clava en otro tuit que ha tenido mucha repercusión. "Vox señala y sus cachorros ejecutan". No se puede decir más con menos. Y es que este tuitero ha rescatado un tuit de la portavoz adjunta de Vox en el Congreso de los Diputados, Macarena Olona, del pasado mes de de enero, cuando se produjo la polémica del mural. Este es el tuit de @DiegoFSRB, lo entenderán mejor.
Vox señala y sus cachorros ejecutan.
La ultraderecha intenta reventar el #8M2021 #8Marzo2021 pic.twitter.com/yqNBkwdRoS
— Diego FS (@DiegoFSRB) March 8, 2021
El tuit ha tenido mucha repercusión en Twitter con más de 1.100 'Me gusta' en apenas un para de horas. Las repuestas de la legión tuitea van todas en la misma dirección: condena y rechazo a las palabras de Olona y al ataque al mural feminista.
Inadaptados que creen que pueden frenar el progreso con un poco de pintura...
— - Pablo - (@pablogbxci) March 8, 2021
— Mertxe ???? (@Abracad20581490) March 8, 2021
— Sandianomano (@sandianomano) March 8, 2021
Hay que volver a pintarlo.
De nuevo.
De nuevo.
De nuevo.
Nunca os callaran.
Nunca NOS callaran.
— Jota (@jotastrawberry) March 8, 2021
