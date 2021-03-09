"Hoy, 8 de marzo, hay que recordar, una vez más, que el movimiento feminista lleva décadas luchando para que las mujeres puedan alcanzar posiciones de la esfera pública y privada que antes solo estaban reservadas para los hombres". Así comienzan las contundentes palabras de Sandra Sabatés en El Intermedio por el Día de la Mujer.
Un mensaje feminista que recuerda la lucha de las pioneras del feminismo, que han logrado que haya cada vez más mujeres en todos los ámbitos, incluido en puestos de responsabilidad política. "Por eso duele especialmente ver a mujeres que han alcanzado estos cargos desacreditando el feminismo", explica, mientras en pantalla aparece Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Y les lanza un mensaje: "Sin su lucha estas mujeres que ocupan cargos públicos y que se permiten atacar al feminismo, sencillamente no estarían ahí".
Desde 'El pico de la mesa', Sabatés recordó también cómo cada pequeño avance de la lucha feminista fue tachado en el pasado de utópico o radical.
Muy grande Sandra Sabates. Viva la lucha de las mujeres
— lorzalamera (@lorzalamera) March 8, 2021
Muy bien dicho Sandra!
— Bblurry96 (@bblurryface_96) March 8, 2021
Gracias ser nuestra voz!! Gracias por tu trabajo.
— Patricia (@KARTRUKA) March 8, 2021
Perfecto ????????????????????????????
— mamenlol (@mamemlol) March 8, 2021
Bravo por @sandrasabates hoy en el programa El Intermedio. En el pico de la mesa: magníficas palabras
— Carles Manera (@CarlesManera) March 8, 2021
