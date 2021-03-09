Diario Público
Diario Público

El Intermedio La reflexión de Sandra Sabatés que recuerda lo que dirigentes como Ayuso le deben al feminismo

Por

"Hoy, 8 de marzo, hay que recordar, una vez más, que el movimiento feminista lleva décadas luchando para que las mujeres puedan alcanzar posiciones de la esfera pública y privada que antes solo estaban reservadas para los hombres". Así comienzan las contundentes palabras de Sandra Sabatés en El Intermedio por el Día de la Mujer.

Relacionada: Aplausos por la reconstrucción improvisada del mural feminista de Ciudad Lineal: "La lucha no para"

Un mensaje feminista que recuerda la lucha de las pioneras del feminismo, que han logrado que haya cada vez más mujeres en todos los ámbitos, incluido en puestos de responsabilidad política. "Por eso duele especialmente ver a mujeres que han alcanzado estos cargos desacreditando el feminismo", explica, mientras en pantalla aparece Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Y les lanza un mensaje: "Sin su lucha estas mujeres que ocupan cargos públicos y que se permiten atacar al feminismo, sencillamente no estarían ahí".

Desde 'El pico de la mesa', Sabatés recordó también cómo cada pequeño avance de la lucha feminista fue tachado en el pasado de utópico o radical.

En este artículo