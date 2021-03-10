Diario Público
Ayuso Aguado dice que Ayuso "miente" y le llueven las respuestas: "Solo has tardado cuatro años en darte cuenta, makinote"

La reacción de Ignacio Aguado a la convocatoria de elecciones realizada por Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Foto: EFE
La reacción de Ignacio Aguado, vicepresidente madrileño, a la convocatoria de elecciones en su región podría sorprender a algunos...

Quien miente, según él, es la presidenta, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Escucho con estupor a la presidenta en su rueda de prensa. MIENTE.

Sin embargo, el estupor del ciudadano Aguado ha desatado los vaciles y las críticas en Twitter: ¿ha tardado cuatro años en darse cuenta?, le preguntan los tuiteros.
