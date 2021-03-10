Diario Público
Diario Público

Madrid "El mejor rótulo de todos los tiempos": cachondeo con este impagable momento de Gabilondo en TVE

Por

Terremoto político en España, tras la moción de censura en Murcia, seguida de la convocatoria de elecciones y las mociones de censura en Madrid... seguida de otra moción de censura en Castilla y León.

Relacionada: "La Comunidad de Madrid se mea en Juego de Tronos"

Una jornada que ha trastocado especialmente la política madrileña, cuyo futuro parece que será resulto en los tribunales.

Uno de los actores políticos que está en el centro del huracán es el candidato socialista Ángel Gabilondo, que se ha encontrado con este escenario cuando se hablaba de su posible designación como Defensor del Pueblo.

Gabilondo, que en los últimos meses había despertado las bromas en las redes, que le acusaban de su escasa oposición ante una Ayuso desatada, entró en directo en el programa Las Cosas Claras de TVE. En ese momento se produjo una impagable coincidencia espacio-temporal, cuando sobre el socialista aparecieron sobreimpresionadas las palabras "Estoy vivo", anunciando una nueva temporada de esa serie de ficción policiaca.

Varios tuiteros se dieron cuenta el momento y el cachondeo no tardó en llegar:
En este artículo