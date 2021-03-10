Terremoto político en España, tras la moción de censura en Murcia, seguida de la convocatoria de elecciones y las mociones de censura en Madrid... seguida de otra moción de censura en Castilla y León.
Una jornada que ha trastocado especialmente la política madrileña, cuyo futuro parece que será resulto en los tribunales.
Uno de los actores políticos que está en el centro del huracán es el candidato socialista Ángel Gabilondo, que se ha encontrado con este escenario cuando se hablaba de su posible designación como Defensor del Pueblo.
Gabilondo, que en los últimos meses había despertado las bromas en las redes, que le acusaban de su escasa oposición ante una Ayuso desatada, entró en directo en el programa Las Cosas Claras de TVE. En ese momento se produjo una impagable coincidencia espacio-temporal, cuando sobre el socialista aparecieron sobreimpresionadas las palabras "Estoy vivo", anunciando una nueva temporada de esa serie de ficción policiaca.
???? Ángel Gabilondo (@equipoGabilondo) líder del PSOE en Madrid:
???? "No me parece responsable que convoque elecciones, pero que sepa que nosotros buscaremos otras mayorías".
???? #Lascosasclaras78
????https://t.co/Jd3S1QqOEX pic.twitter.com/Hl5GXyaOcB
— Las Cosas Claras (@cosasclarastve) March 10, 2021
Varios tuiteros se dieron cuenta el momento y el cachondeo no tardó en llegar:
Si esto del programa @cosasclarastve de @JesusCintora no es una genialidad, yo no sé. pic.twitter.com/1Aet8t6rNk
— David Martínez (@dmartinezpr) March 10, 2021
Ser rotulista en TVE pronto será como ser guionista de Los Simpson.
— Esterhazy (@CountEsterhazy) March 10, 2021
El mejor rótulo de todos los tiempos. pic.twitter.com/ykkJeo0A23
— Rubén Sánchez (@RubenSanchezTW) March 10, 2021
en tve estan sembraos... son los mejores rotulando.. pic.twitter.com/b5vfthlahG
— AnnabeLee ????☠️ (@kanyabel) March 10, 2021
El responsable de ese rótulo merece un monumento. pic.twitter.com/sSRiZ7LTdg
— Gatuno (@Pitufo_malrollo) March 10, 2021
— Simplemente, yo (@baronlokosergio) March 10, 2021
