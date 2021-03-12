"Era un maravilloso transatlántico que despertaba ilusiones...": así comienza el repaso a la trayectoria de Ciudadanos, en una tronchante promoción del programa La Sexta Columna para una edición titulada El Ayusazo, tras los acontecimientos políticos de los últimos días.
Un vídeo de dos minutos que recuerda la debacle electoral del partido que ha protagonizado este miércoles, junto al PSOE, las mociones de censura en Murcia y que también ha sufrido la ruptura del Gobierno regional en Madrid. Desde que Rivera irrumpió en la política nacional con promesas de regeneración democrática, hasta que se convirtió en la muletilla de los gobiernos del PP, y su posterior debacle electoral. Con momentos míticos de la formación mezclados magistralmente con la película Titanic de James Cameron.
El hundimiento del 'Ciudadanic'.
Esto y más, mañana a las || 21:30 || ????
???? El 'Ayusazo'. ????
En @laSextaTV. pic.twitter.com/WGgO1tB88E
— laSexta columna (@laSextaColumna) March 11, 2021
Una 'promo' que ha dejado decenas de reacciones:
Pero qué maravilla es esta!?!?
— Javier Torrijos (@torri81) March 12, 2021
Los músicos tocaron hasta que se hundió el barco... pic.twitter.com/9YMLl1rEtf
— Santi Ivar (@sivaritta) March 11, 2021
Amo a quienes montan los vídeos en La Sexta Columna.
Se han salido con la promo del hundimiento de Ciudadanos.
BRU - TAL@InesArrimadas ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????@Albert_Rivera ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????@begonavillacis ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Z6NntrScxc
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) March 11, 2021
Jajajajajajajajajajajajajaja????????????????????????????????????
— Petry Barroso Martin (@PetryBarroso) March 11, 2021
???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/kit97LW6UE
— Carin@ ????????Sanidad Publica ! (@carytn) March 11, 2021
A ver si pronto puede ser el Hundimiento de V????X... pic.twitter.com/BSqt0R5A1c
— Jesús Quirantes Porco Rosso (@hijodelprofe) March 11, 2021
A mi me encanta mas el que hizo este meme...
-Ahhhh NOOOO!! Que NO es un meme ???????? pic.twitter.com/ezONzeBldN
— Anyelo ????✊???? (@Anyelo_BB) March 11, 2021
