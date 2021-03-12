Diario Público
Televisión ¿Pero qué maravilla es esta?: la tronchante 'promo' de 'La Sexta Columna' que compara la trayectoria de Ciudadanos con Titanic

"Era un maravilloso transatlántico que despertaba ilusiones...": así comienza el repaso a la trayectoria de Ciudadanos, en una tronchante promoción del programa La Sexta Columna para una edición titulada El Ayusazo, tras los acontecimientos políticos de los últimos días.

Un vídeo de dos minutos que recuerda la debacle electoral del partido que ha protagonizado este miércoles, junto al PSOE, las mociones de censura en Murcia y que también ha sufrido la ruptura del Gobierno regional en Madrid. Desde que Rivera irrumpió en la política nacional con promesas de regeneración democrática, hasta que se convirtió en la muletilla de los gobiernos del PP, y su posterior debacle electoral. Con momentos míticos de la formación mezclados magistralmente con la película Titanic de James Cameron.

