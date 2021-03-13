"Yo no me puedo quedar de brazos cruzados viendo cómo la primera economía de España se queda atascada en un vaivén de pactos, de yo te di en Teruel, tú en Huesca. ¿Esto qué es? Es que al final la Comunidad de Madrid es mucho más que esto".
Esta es la frase de la polémica. La pronunció Isabel Díaz Ayuso el pasado jueves en una entrevista con Informativos Telecinco. Se puede ver en este enlace a partir del minuto 2:30. La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid acababa de disolver su Gobierno y convocar elecciones y trataba de explicar las razones. La explicación, sin embargo, no convenció a muchos. Por un lado, la oposición espera que el Tribunal Superior de Justicia admita sus mociones de censura. Por otro lado, las autoridades aragonesas se molestaron con la comparación.
La portavoz y consejera de Presidencia de Aragón, Mayte Pérez, del PSOE, ha exigido a Díaz Ayuso y al Partido Popular de Aragón que se disculpen por la comparación realizada por la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid. "Exigimos una rectificación inmediata suya, o al menos del PP y en especial del aragonés. Nos tiene acostumbrados a sandeces, pero esta falta de respeto no lo toleramos", escribió.
Oigo bien??? Ayuso en la noticias de Tele 5: " Madrid no es ni Huesca ni Teruel, es mucho más""
Exigimos una rectificación inmediata suya, o al menos del PP y en especial del aragonés. Nos tiene acostumbrados a sandeces, pero esta falta de respeto no lo toleramos. Ya vale!!
— Mayte Pérez (@MaytePerez2) March 11, 2021
