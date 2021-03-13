Diario Público
Diario Público

Isabel Díaz Ayuso Tras el adoquín, también el perro: las bromas y los memes más tronchantes por la imagen de Ayuso con la que le vuelven a comparar con Rivera

Ayuso y Rivera
Por

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, ha generado un polémico debate social y político en los últimos días al convocar elecciones anticipadas y darle la espalda a sus socios de Ciudadanos, tras conocer la moción de censura en la Región de Murcia. Twitter se ha llenado de comentarios acerca de los últimos acontecimientos, pero también de memes y contenido de humor tras la última imagen de Ayuso con un perro.

Por alguna razón, los tuiteros han visto un parentesco entre Díaz Ayuso y Albert Rivera, expresidente del partido naranja, y es evidente que no pasa desapercibido.

Las imágenes recogen actuaciones similares de ambos, entre las que destacan las listas de folios interminables, los abrazos a mascotas y la muestra de adoquines. Todo ello en una comparación que llega a incluir hasta a Los Simpson.

Las reacciones de los usuarios de Twitter no se han dejado esperar.
En este artículo