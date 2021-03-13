Isabel Díaz Ayuso, presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, ha generado un polémico debate social y político en los últimos días al convocar elecciones anticipadas y darle la espalda a sus socios de Ciudadanos, tras conocer la moción de censura en la Región de Murcia. Twitter se ha llenado de comentarios acerca de los últimos acontecimientos, pero también de memes y contenido de humor tras la última imagen de Ayuso con un perro.
Por alguna razón, los tuiteros han visto un parentesco entre Díaz Ayuso y Albert Rivera, expresidente del partido naranja, y es evidente que no pasa desapercibido.
Alguna vez habéis visto una foto de Albert Rivera y Díaz Ayuso juntos? Empiezo a sospechar que son la misma persona pic.twitter.com/OZuMpycOA1
— Martin Luther Queen (@MartinLthQueen) March 13, 2021
Las imágenes recogen actuaciones similares de ambos, entre las que destacan las listas de folios interminables, los abrazos a mascotas y la muestra de adoquines. Todo ello en una comparación que llega a incluir hasta a Los Simpson.
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) March 13, 2021
Las reacciones de los usuarios de Twitter no se han dejado esperar.
Olerá todavía a leche?
— Partido Populista (@PPopulista) March 13, 2021
Como mínimo, parecen haber ido a la misma escuela de «ciencias» políticas.
— Mercurania (@Mercurania) March 13, 2021
POR FAVOR el perro de Ayuso pobrecito ???? https://t.co/r1n4arrpLP
— Álvaro Castilla☀️ (@Alvarocb9) March 13, 2021
10 minutos buscando en Google y DuckDuckGo y no he encontrado ninguna foto de los dos ???? https://t.co/MgkvH8Ibv8
— Tu bi de cada día (@PrincipeLu_) March 13, 2021
La verdad que ningun@ tiene un gramo de tont@. https://t.co/IZ4MIP7C5W
— mauletpv???? (@Maulet_pv) March 13, 2021
Ojalá terminen igual.
— España Bizarra (@espanabizarra) March 13, 2021
