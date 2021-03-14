Este sábado tuvo lugar la segunda jornada de los test de la pretemporada de Fórmula 1. No obstante, lo más llamativo de la competición en ese momento dejó de ser, por unos minutos, el automovilismo. La cuenta de Twitter de F1 en Movistar + compartió un tuit que nubló por completo el debut que se estaba marcando Fernando Alonso con Alpine, su nueva escudería. Uno de los mecánicos de Mercedes era clavadito al alcalde de Madrid José Luis Martínez-Almeida.
RANDOM F1
????????¿Es cierto que @AlmeidaPP_ ha fichado como mecánico de @MercedesAMGF1?#F1Testing https://t.co/AEh4opdjOU
— F1 en Movistar+ (@movistar_F1) March 13, 2021
Las imágenes, que se han hecho virales, muestran a un mecánico que bien podría ser hermano gemelo del alcalde del Partido Popular o, incluso, él mismo. Así lo dejaba en el aire el propio Almeida:
Ni confirmo, ni desmiento. https://t.co/3eaAC0mlAR
— José Luis Martínez-Almeida (@AlmeidaPP_) March 13, 2021
Los usuarios han reaccionado al parecido y a la divertida respuesta del alcalde.
Lo mismo baila el Jerusalema con sus majestades los Reyes de Oriente, que le cambia la junta de la trócola a Hamilton ... ????
— ℝ???????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????? (@Ps4XboXandMore) March 13, 2021
— El muchacho de los ojos tristes (@rhaaron) March 13, 2021
Jajajaja también lo pensé al ver el tweet ????????
— Nacho Alcántara (@nachoalcantarap) March 13, 2021
Ahora me explico todos los problemas que tiene Mercedes este año.
— Eusebio Puga (@EusebioPB) March 13, 2021
— ValdebebasXXL ????????????↗️????????????????????⚖️???????????? (@ValdebebasXXL) March 13, 2021
