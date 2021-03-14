Diario Público
Almeida Fórmula 1 "Lo mismo baila con los Reyes que le cambia la junta de la trócola a Hamilton": las bromas más cachondas sobre el parecido de Almeida con un mecánico de F1

Este sábado tuvo lugar la segunda jornada de los test de la pretemporada de Fórmula 1. No obstante, lo más llamativo de la competición en ese momento dejó de ser, por unos minutos, el automovilismo. La cuenta de Twitter de F1 en Movistar + compartió un tuit que nubló por completo el debut que se estaba marcando Fernando Alonso con Alpine, su nueva escudería. Uno de los mecánicos de Mercedes era clavadito al alcalde de Madrid José Luis Martínez-Almeida.

Las imágenes, que se han hecho virales, muestran a un mecánico que bien podría ser hermano gemelo del alcalde del Partido Popular o, incluso, él mismo. Así lo dejaba en el aire el propio Almeida:

Los usuarios han reaccionado al parecido y a la divertida respuesta del alcalde.
