Madrid "Os habéis extinguido, como yo": el mensaje de un 'dinosaurio' en la sede de Ciudadanos

Un 'dinosaurio', en la sede de 'Ciudadanos'.- MARTA MONFORTE
Por si el día no había sido lo suficientemente completo...

Así es, un 'dinosaurio' se ha presentado a las puertas de la sede de Ciudadanos este lunes con un cartel con el mensaje: "Os habéis extinguido como yo".

El colofón a una jornada en la que solo el anuncio de Pablo Iglesias ha robado protagonismo al papelón de Ciudadanos y sus dimisiones tras el fracaso en Murcia.

Varios periodistas presentes se han hecho eco del momento e incluso el curioso 'personaje' se ha colado en el directo de Antena 3.
