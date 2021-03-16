Este lunes, la política española recibió una sacudida con la bomba informativa del vicepresidente Pablo Iglesias anunciando su salida del Gobierno para disputar la presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid a Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Tras el revuelo de la mañana, Iglesias concedió la entrevista más esperada de la jornada al programa El Intermedio, presentado por El Gran Wyoming. El vicepresidente habló sobre los motivos de su decisión, sobre la posible coalición con Más Madrid o sobre repartir papeles con el PSOE de cara a alcanzar el mayor electorado posible.

"No podemos consentir que esta gente gobierne en Madrid, porque eso sería una tragedia para los madrileños y una tragedia para España. Que defender la educación, la sanidad, la democracia, es salir a ganar. Que no podemos estar dormidos. Que dormidos no podemos enfrentarnos a esta ultraderecha", aseguró.

También hubo momentos para algunas chanzas, como cuando Wyoming le preguntó si era cierto que va a presentarse a Mister Universo: "Creo que ahí tendría poco que hacer, sobre todo si te presentas tú me quedo sin opciones", bromeó.

Al final de la entrevista, Iglesias también lanzó una ironía: "Te quiero decir una cosa, Wyoming, yo me presento porque no te presentas tú. Esto no se sabe pero yo le estuve intentando convencer pero al final como estás aquí untado de pasta no quieres ir a ganar las elecciones a Ayuso...". "Lo tengo todo, menos vocación de servicio Pablo", respondió Wyoming.