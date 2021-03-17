Joaquín Reyes lo ha vuelto a hacer. Ha vuelto a sorprender con una de sus peculiares imitaciones. Esta vez se ha encarnado, de nuevo, en Pablo Iglesias, actual vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno y futuro candidato de Podemos en las elecciones autonómicas de la Comunidad de Madrid.

Reyes ha imitado a Iglesias recogiendo las últimas novedades que el líder de Podemos ha provocado en el panorama político español con su anuncio de dimisión de su cargo en el Gobierno para hacer frente a Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

"Yo creo que España se me queda pequeña", inicia el sketch el humorista. "¿Qué queréis? Que coincida con Ana Botín en un acto y que ella me diga: 'Hola, Pablo, te queda muy bien el moño'. Y que yo le conteste: 'Cállate, sucia capitalista, y afloja la panoja'", bromeaba el Iglesias de Reyes.

"Una cosa es asaltar los cielos y otra perder las formas", sentenciaba. También ha dejado un espacio para hablar de sus compañeros en el Ejecutivo. "Van muy de progres, pero atiende a lo que me ha metido Sánchez en el Gobierno. Grande-Marlaska, que ya te digo yo que bolchevique no es, pero tiene unos pómulos muy bonitos; Margarita Robles, que nos tiene una manía que no se aguanta; Nadia Calviño, que es básicamente el señor del Monopoly con peluca... Con esa gente no se puede hacer la revolución", añadía.

Asimismo, ha explicado los puestos de responsabilidad que pertenecen a Unidas Podemos: "Estoy yo; Irene en Igualdad, un besito, cari; Yolanda, en Trabajo; Castells, el yayo enrollado de las camisetas, ese está en Universidades, que está haciendo un gran trabajo, aunque es verdad que a veces se desorienta; y luego en Consumo está, ay, ¿cómo se llama?... El de Izquierda Unida".