Diario Público
Diario Público

Marcia Fudge La aplaudida lección de modales a los periodistas de la nueva secretaria de Estado estadounidense que triunfa en las redes

La secretaria de Estado de Uso y Desarrollo Urbano en los Estados Unidos, Marcia Fudge. EFE / POOL
Por

La secretaria de Estado de Uso y Desarrollo Urbano en los Estados Unidos, Marcia Fudge, iba a ofrecer una rueda de prensa este viernes cuando lo que dio fue toda una lección de buenos modales. Fudge arrancó su comparecencia saludando con un "buenas tardes" a los periodistas presentes. Pero, para su sorpresa, no obtuvo respuesta alguna.

El gesto no gustó nada a la demócrata y, con afán de mostrar su perplejidad, la secretaria de Estado se llevó una mano a la oreja, evidenciando que no había sido saludada de vuelta por los allí presentes y volvió a utilizar la misma fórmula para saludar. "Me preguntaba si estaba sola en la sala", exclamó seguidamente.

El momento ha sido muy sonado y aplaudido en las redes sociales durante las últimas horas y algunos tuiteros han tildado la actuación de la secretaria de Estado como toda una lección de buena educación.

También algunos de los internautas han calificado su entrada a la sala prensa como una de las mejores de todos los tiempos. Infalible para conseguir la atención y el respeto de los presentes.

Y tampoco han faltado las muestras de admiración a Fudge, que es la segunda mujer negra que lidera el departamento de Uso y Desarrollo Urbano en la historia.