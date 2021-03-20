La secretaria de Estado de Uso y Desarrollo Urbano en los Estados Unidos, Marcia Fudge, iba a ofrecer una rueda de prensa este viernes cuando lo que dio fue toda una lección de buenos modales. Fudge arrancó su comparecencia saludando con un "buenas tardes" a los periodistas presentes. Pero, para su sorpresa, no obtuvo respuesta alguna.

El gesto no gustó nada a la demócrata y, con afán de mostrar su perplejidad, la secretaria de Estado se llevó una mano a la oreja, evidenciando que no había sido saludada de vuelta por los allí presentes y volvió a utilizar la misma fórmula para saludar. "Me preguntaba si estaba sola en la sala", exclamó seguidamente.

She got the press TOGETHER in less than 12 seconds!

El momento ha sido muy sonado y aplaudido en las redes sociales durante las últimas horas y algunos tuiteros han tildado la actuación de la secretaria de Estado como toda una lección de buena educación.

Good Afternoon to Secretary Marcia Fudge and to Secretary Marcia Fudge ONLY. The congregation gonna learn today. ????????????☀️ pic.twitter.com/FjVkK9fPGa

I need to Wikipedia Miss Marcia Fudge cause I just KNOW she was a 3rd grade elementary school teacher.

The flashbacks! Now you KNOW we all have that ONE Auntie!

HUD Sec. Marcia Fudge got the manners in the briefing room ALL the way together.

And we love to see it. ???? pic.twitter.com/KR8fsNyDOJ

— Royce Jones KDKA (@roycejonesnews) March 19, 2021