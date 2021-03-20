La secretaria de Estado de Uso y Desarrollo Urbano en los Estados Unidos, Marcia Fudge, iba a ofrecer una rueda de prensa este viernes cuando lo que dio fue toda una lección de buenos modales. Fudge arrancó su comparecencia saludando con un "buenas tardes" a los periodistas presentes. Pero, para su sorpresa, no obtuvo respuesta alguna.
El gesto no gustó nada a la demócrata y, con afán de mostrar su perplejidad, la secretaria de Estado se llevó una mano a la oreja, evidenciando que no había sido saludada de vuelta por los allí presentes y volvió a utilizar la misma fórmula para saludar. "Me preguntaba si estaba sola en la sala", exclamó seguidamente.
She got the press TOGETHER in less than 12 seconds!
That’s black auntie energy. pic.twitter.com/O521MBIRCg
— delonté.???? (@dilemmv) March 18, 2021
El momento ha sido muy sonado y aplaudido en las redes sociales durante las últimas horas y algunos tuiteros han tildado la actuación de la secretaria de Estado como toda una lección de buena educación.
Educación. Educación. Educación. Educación. ???? https://t.co/43SM5P617X
— Karla Estrada ???? (@KarlitaEstradaa) March 19, 2021
Good Afternoon
to Secretary Marcia Fudge and
to Secretary Marcia Fudge ONLY.
The congregation gonna learn today. ????????????☀️pic.twitter.com/FjVkK9fPGa
— Holly Robinson Peete???????? (@hollyrpeete) March 19, 2021
Biiiiiitch I CACKLED ????☠️
I need to Wikipedia Miss Marcia Fudge cause I just KNOW she was a 3rd grade elementary school teacher.
???????????????? https://t.co/WWFMytO8K4
— Kameron Michaels (@KameronMichaels) March 19, 2021
The flashbacks! Now you KNOW we all have that ONE Auntie!
HUD Sec. Marcia Fudge got the manners in the briefing room ALL the way together.
And we love to see it. ???? pic.twitter.com/KR8fsNyDOJ
— Royce Jones KDKA (@roycejonesnews) March 19, 2021
Un profe cualquiera en una clase cualquiera a las 8 de la mañana ???? https://t.co/8tre1neJyK
— Cristian Olivé ????️???? (@xtianolive) March 19, 2021
También algunos de los internautas han calificado su entrada a la sala prensa como una de las mejores de todos los tiempos. Infalible para conseguir la atención y el respeto de los presentes.
Marcia Fudge with the best Cabinet entrance of this admin so far. https://t.co/KxmM1pby9Z
— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) March 19, 2021
"I know you hear me talking to you..." @RepMarciaFudge really got this room together with the quickness ???????? pic.twitter.com/YocUnFm12j
— Kamala’s Bayang (@CoreyPTownsend) March 19, 2021
Y tampoco han faltado las muestras de admiración a Fudge, que es la segunda mujer negra que lidera el departamento de Uso y Desarrollo Urbano en la historia.
Somebody said she walked up like she was finna read the church ‘nouncements and I am HOWLING!!????????????????????????
I love Sista Secretary Marcia Fudge yall! One of my favorite Redz???? https://t.co/8ThQAyAB7i
— Drew Comments (@sjs856) March 19, 2021
One thing y’all gonna learn about Marcia fudge is that she demands respect ✊???? i’ll never forget in 2016 at the Democratic national convention The Bernie Bros thought that they could boo & bully every black person that came on stage, Marcia fudge got them to shut TF up ???? pic.twitter.com/64uxbvam6d
— 2RawTooReal ???????? (@2RawTooReal) March 19, 2021
Love it! ???????? Delta Sigma Theta’s Rep. Marcia Fudge ain’t playing with y’all. ????????@repmarciafudge #dst1913 pic.twitter.com/DXZ6pvHYB0
— Watch The Yard (@watchtheyard) March 19, 2021
