Macarena Olona, portavoz y secretaria general de Vox en el Congreso de los Diputados, felicitó el Día del Padre por redes sociales y desató una oleada de bromas inesperada.

La diputada ultraderechista tuiteó una felicitación para los padres, pero olvidó poner la tilde a la palabra "papá". Tal vez la primera o segunda tilde que los niños aprenden a pronunciar cuando empiezan a hablar. Pues bien, Olona pasó por alto el detalle ortográfico.

Las redes no han tenido piedad con Olona y las bromas se dispararon.
