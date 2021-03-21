Diario Público
"Todo muy coherente": las imágenes virales de manifestantes rodeados por la Policía mientras turistas festejan por las calles

Dos imágenes como contrapunto; para contratar las prioridades. El mismo día que Madrid volvía a albergar una protesta contra el encarcelamiento de Pablo Hasél, un grupo de turistas festejaba por el centro de la capital.

La diferencia entre las dos imágenes es flagrante. Los manifestantes, rodeados de policías; los turistas, a su aire. Las instantáneas corren a cargo de Olmo Calvo, fotoperiodista español.

¿Las manifestaciones son un peligro para la salud y la fiesta no? Eso es lo que se preguntan las redes.
