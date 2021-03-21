"Todo muy coherente": las imágenes virales de manifestantes rodeados por la Policía y a unas calles turistas de fiesta

Dos imágenes como contrapunto; para contratar las prioridades. El mismo día que Madrid volvía a albergar una protesta contra el encarcelamiento de Pablo Hasél, un grupo de turistas festejaba por el centro de la capital.
La diferencia entre las dos imágenes es flagrante. Los manifestantes, rodeados de policías; los turistas, a su aire. Las instantáneas corren a cargo de Olmo Calvo, fotoperiodista español.
Madrid, 20/03/2021
- Decenas de policías antidisturbios rodean la manifestación por la libertad de Pablo Hasél.
- Turitas gritan a las puertas de un bar del centro de la ciudad recién cumplida la hora del toque de queda.#PabloHasel #Madrid #ToqueDeQueda pic.twitter.com/X4gyVRMvUD
— Olmo Calvo (@OlmoCalvo) March 20, 2021
¿Las manifestaciones son un peligro para la salud y la fiesta no? Eso es lo que se preguntan las redes.
Madrid va a quedar como mi Alicante, el vertedero de los borrachos de europa. Ojo! Cada uno tiene lo que se merece
— Ninjutsu (@Nort49728893) March 21, 2021
A los turistas que no les toquen!!
que son los que hacen ganar dinerito a los votantes de Ayuso...
????
— El LemurT. ???? ????️ ???? ????????♥️ (@rafatrabazo) March 21, 2021
Todo muy coherente ????♀️????♀️????♀️
— Iman (@Iman2404Monica) March 20, 2021
Comentarios

