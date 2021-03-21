Joe Biden, presidente de los EEUU, tuvo un pequeño traspié mientras subía al avión presidencial que se ha hecho viral por lo cómico de la situación.

El presidente enfilaba la escalera del Air Force One y en apenas un segundo se tropieza tres veces, lo que le deja en una situación algo vulnerable a ojos ajenos.

Joe Biden just fell 3 times in a row trying to go up the stairs to Air Force One pic.twitter.com/gTUTckUH32

— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 19, 2021