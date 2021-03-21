Diario Público
Twitter "Echo de menos llegar así a casa": los tres tropiezos de Biden subiendo el Air Force One que se han vuelto virales

Joe Biden, presidente de los EEUU, tuvo un pequeño traspié mientras subía al avión presidencial que se ha hecho viral por lo cómico de la situación.

El presidente enfilaba la escalera del Air Force One y en apenas un segundo se tropieza tres veces, lo que le deja en una situación algo vulnerable a ojos ajenos.

En Twitter, que se trabaja el veneno como en pocos sitios, han tardado poco en afilar sus cuchillos.

