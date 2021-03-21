Joe Biden, presidente de los EEUU, tuvo un pequeño traspié mientras subía al avión presidencial que se ha hecho viral por lo cómico de la situación.
El presidente enfilaba la escalera del Air Force One y en apenas un segundo se tropieza tres veces, lo que le deja en una situación algo vulnerable a ojos ajenos.
Joe Biden just fell 3 times in a row trying to go up the stairs to Air Force One pic.twitter.com/gTUTckUH32
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 19, 2021
En Twitter, que se trabaja el veneno como en pocos sitios, han tardado poco en afilar sus cuchillos.
Echo de menos llegar así a casa xd https://t.co/3QOtlmBKQf
— Berna León (@berna_leon) March 19, 2021
Yo saliendo del gym la primera vez en mi vida que hice pierna https://t.co/cstDnSjE1A
— wunderkind-to-be (@OttmarJesus) March 20, 2021
tu: llegando a tu casa borracho pensando que tus padres no se han dado cuenta
lo que han visto tus padres: https://t.co/6l7oYA3IfE
— aNa ???? (@notepikis) March 20, 2021
¿Y este es el que va a tumbar a @NicolasMaduro? https://t.co/SXi88GdvIH
— Francisca Salas Privilegiada ????????????️???? (@Empedraera) March 19, 2021
Esta es la persona que tiene las bombas a mano a todas horas no digo más https://t.co/cQIEMLxbGN
— Cleopatra. (@bvbani) March 19, 2021
Ese señor es un peligro para sí mismo. https://t.co/9HW0aKQDhr
— MARISOL (@SARUMAN1) March 19, 2021
