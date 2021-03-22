Este lunes, el diputado del Partido Popular, Diego Movellán, ha firmado en el Congreso ante Yolanda Díaz, la ministra de Trabajo, que en Unidas Podemos las mujeres "solo suben en el escalafón si se agarran bien fuerte a una coleta", haciendo alusión a Pablo Iglesias. El diputado, también ha comparado en su intervención al partido político con el cuento de Rapunzel.
Sus palabras han sido tachadas de machistas por parte de la ministra y el parlamentario las ha retirado, aunque ha añadido que "todos los españoles sabemos cómo funciona su partido y los nombramientos".
Tras retirar sus palabras, Díaz se lo ha agradecido "encarecidamente" y ha apuntado que los españoles "merecen una oposición mejor y un Partido Popular mejor". "Estoy segura, señor Movellán, que es capaz de hacerlo. Las mujeres no nos merecemos ese trato", ha dicho.
Las palabras del popular han desatado una oleada de críticas.
¡Vergonzoso e impresentable! Esto no lo arregla nadie, el machismo de algunos es más fuerte que su cerebro. Si este es el nuevo #PP, volcado en la involución y en sus corruptelas de siempre... lo que nos queda por ver. https://t.co/Ic2qP7CFOp
— M Luz Martínez Seijo (@luzseijo) March 22, 2021
No defraudan... Ya ni disimulan, les da igual https://t.co/b7MsQrAgAm
— Pableqe98 (@pableqe98) March 22, 2021
De verdad que el nivel político de este país cada vez da más pena. https://t.co/CNjFVIfZpY
— PRIDE DUB (@CharlyRm95) March 22, 2021
Este comentario machista no es el único que ha realizado un cargo del Partido Popular en los últimos días. El pasado jueves, Ángel Guerra, miembro de la Diputación de Burgos por el PP, en una reunión de la comisión de Hacienda mandó a otra diputada del PSOE "a la cocina" y tuvo que disculparse mediante un comunicado.
Si hablamos de otros comentarios muy desafortunados en los últimos días, el popular Carmelo Romero gritó desde la bancada en el Congreso "¡Vete al médico!" a Íñigo Errejón, cuando el portavoz de Más País estaba hablando sobre la salud mental.
