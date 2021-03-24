Diario Público
Twitter "Podemos irnos de España para no molestar a los turistas": así responden los tuiteros a las palabras del alcalde de Málaga

Francisco de la Torre, alcalde de Málaga. — EUROPA PRESS
Por

El alcalde de Málaga, Francisco de la Torre, del Partido Popular, lo tiene claro: se debe "sacrificar la movilidad" para "garantizar" espacios seguros a los turistas. Es decir, como en la Comunidad de Madrid.

El mandatario no ve incompatible mantener las medidas restrictivas y, a la vez, permitir la entrada de visitantes para "dinamizar la economía". Hasta tal punto que se ha mostrado en contra de la recomendación de la Comisión Europea a España de mantener un control en los viajeros que llegan de otros países.

"En otros países ocurre igual —ha manifestado—: salen a otros países y nos viene fenomenal que puedan venir a zonas turísticas nuestras". Las declaraciones del político conservador se han encontrado con las reacciones y la indignación de los usuarios de Twitter.
