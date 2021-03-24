El alcalde de Málaga, Francisco de la Torre, del Partido Popular, lo tiene claro: se debe "sacrificar la movilidad" para "garantizar" espacios seguros a los turistas. Es decir, como en la Comunidad de Madrid.
El mandatario no ve incompatible mantener las medidas restrictivas y, a la vez, permitir la entrada de visitantes para "dinamizar la economía". Hasta tal punto que se ha mostrado en contra de la recomendación de la Comisión Europea a España de mantener un control en los viajeros que llegan de otros países.
"En otros países ocurre igual —ha manifestado—: salen a otros países y nos viene fenomenal que puedan venir a zonas turísticas nuestras". Las declaraciones del político conservador se han encontrado con las reacciones y la indignación de los usuarios de Twitter.
Quiere decir:
Venir a España, dejar mucho dinero, vivimos del turismo, los españoles que se jo...roben y salvar la Semana Santa
La sanidad ya nos salvará
— María LoMa (@MaraLoMa4) March 24, 2021
Tu tierra no es tuya, bienvenido Mr Capitalismo https://t.co/r125TsWa7n
— Todojuntoycondoserres (@Todojuntoycond1) March 24, 2021
Postraos ante el turista, país de paletos y camareros. No respireis fuerte cerca de ellos. Si os los cruzais, no les habléis, a lo sumo podéis sacarle brillo a sus zapatos que igual os cae algo. https://t.co/jz00F0eZiI
— Christian (@ChrstiIvn) March 24, 2021
Claro y de paso nos encerramos en casa para que ellos disfruten y beban a gusto, porque la gran mayoría museos pisarán poco. https://t.co/hNOV2I2W6Z
— Nandy #LoboLincevivo (@Nandy_Huelva) March 24, 2021
Málaga el patio de recreo de España, de Europa y de lo que tú quieras, Paco. https://t.co/pM2EQ42xY4
— Peliguapa (@Tails_s) March 24, 2021
A ver si os podéis morir en silencio que estáis jodiendo la fiesta a los británicos, por favor, un poco de respeto https://t.co/INibQregW2
— Jesús Gil Molina (@jesusdemivida) March 24, 2021
Os lo traduzco: El servicio está a las órdenes del señorito. https://t.co/tLSGoDrVIx
— laquintacolumna (@laquintacolumna) March 24, 2021
https://t.co/N4XMtwfeDS pic.twitter.com/OgIKc0p5nA
— Olalá de fua (@olaladefua) March 23, 2021
Podemos irnos de España, para no molestar a los turistas.
— Juan Patache #AyusoJail???? (@JPatache) March 23, 2021
No se puede caer más bajo. No hemos cambiado, el fondo del asunto es el mismo que reflejó la película Bienvenido Mr.Marshall, aunque hayan pasado 68 años.
— Manuel González (@MJGguzman) March 23, 2021
alucinante este comentario???????????? pic.twitter.com/iGQHccI2v9
— Carol F. V. (@carolfanucci1) March 23, 2021
