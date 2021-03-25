El Canal de Suez ha suspendido temporalmente la navegación mientras terminan los trabajos de reflotación del enorme barco portacontenedores de bandera panameña Ever Given que se quedó atravesado el martes bloqueando esta vía marítima. Las autoridades no han desvelado cuántos barcos se han visto afectados pero en 2020 transitaron 18.829 naves en un paso por el que se mueven sobre 10% de las mercancías a nivel mundial.
Pero esta historia tiene un giro final que... mejor que veáis:
Si el barco que ha frenado el 10% del comercio marítimo mundial por quedarse encallado en el Canal de Suez después de entrar en él... DIBUJANDO UNA POLLA! no es la noticia del año... Yo ya no sé
Mirad el atasco que está produciendo pic.twitter.com/zO2gb9SC4Q
— Isacín, por dios! ???????? (@isaacfcorrales) March 25, 2021
Que no es coña!
Vídeo de la pollita que se marcó antes de entrar al canal, mientras esperaba en el Golfo de Suezhttps://t.co/vq7eiKlaVv
— Isacín, por dios! ???????? (@isaacfcorrales) March 25, 2021
Efectivamente, varios medios han publicado unas imágenes de la ruta del carguero Ever Given antes de encallar y efectivamente su trayectoria parece dibujar... un pene.
OH NO: misfortune's unerring aim touched #EVERGIVEN's track as it departed the designated anchorage and steamed into the Canal.
(innocent, but terrible luck)
Source: https://t.co/MsTUgVgyTH pic.twitter.com/6YIrpz4i9C
— John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 24, 2021
La web Snopes, especializada en cazar bulos, ha confirmado que, efectivamente, esa es la ruta que tomó el buque tal y como muestran los datos de la web Vesselfinder. Aunque aclaran: "No hay evidencia de que el barco haya tomado esa ruta intencionalmente para hacer un dibujo GPS divertido". Es decir, que parece que su trayectoria hizo ese dibujo, aunque quizá fue de manera fortuita.
Coincidencia o no, lo cierto es que esta historia ha conmocionado a muchos tuiteros:
Un tío que es capaz de dibujar una polla con un lápiz de 400 metros merece todo nuestro respeto y admiración.
Ya basta de guasas!!
— Uriol Martín (@Anonimo_Martin) March 25, 2021
Con un par...
— Carolux (@CaroluxLD) March 25, 2021
Menudo 2021!!
— Chati749 (@madalena_49) March 25, 2021
O sea, que el capitán del buque gigante que está bloqueando el Canal de Suez dibujó un pene con la trayectoria del barco antes de encallar.
Está visto, no todos los héroes llevan capa. pic.twitter.com/M1SEpN8WFg
— Manuel de Lorenzo (@manu_delorenzo) March 25, 2021
te imaginas que lo encalló por dibujar un pene con la trayectoria del barco?https://t.co/94ZoqhV59n
— miguel (@MiguelGutAn) March 24, 2021
A favor de dibujar penes con barcos gigantes https://t.co/TGShqDh1Dq
— Miguel Atienza (@mig_atienza) March 25, 2021
