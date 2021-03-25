El Canal de Suez ha suspendido temporalmente la navegación mientras terminan los trabajos de reflotación del enorme barco portacontenedores de bandera panameña Ever Given que se quedó atravesado el martes bloqueando esta vía marítima. Las autoridades no han desvelado cuántos barcos se han visto afectados pero en 2020 transitaron 18.829 naves en un paso por el que se mueven sobre 10% de las mercancías a nivel mundial.

Pero esta historia tiene un giro final que... mejor que veáis:

Efectivamente, varios medios han publicado unas imágenes de la ruta del carguero Ever Given antes de encallar y efectivamente su trayectoria parece dibujar... un pene.

OH NO: misfortune's unerring aim touched #EVERGIVEN's track as it departed the designated anchorage and steamed into the Canal.

(innocent, but terrible luck)

Source: https://t.co/MsTUgVgyTH pic.twitter.com/6YIrpz4i9C

— John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 24, 2021