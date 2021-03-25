Diario Público
Twitter "Si el barco que ha encallado en el Canal de Suez tras entrar dibujando una polla no es la noticia del año yo ya no sé"

El Canal de Suez ha suspendido temporalmente la navegación mientras terminan los trabajos de reflotación del enorme barco portacontenedores de bandera panameña Ever Given que se quedó atravesado el martes bloqueando esta vía marítima. Las autoridades no han desvelado cuántos barcos se han visto afectados pero en 2020 transitaron 18.829 naves en un paso por el que se mueven sobre 10% de las mercancías a nivel mundial.

Pero esta historia tiene un giro final que... mejor que veáis:

Efectivamente, varios medios han publicado unas imágenes de la ruta del carguero Ever Given antes de encallar y efectivamente su trayectoria parece dibujar... un pene.

La web Snopes, especializada en cazar bulos, ha confirmado que, efectivamente, esa es la ruta que tomó el buque tal y como muestran los datos de la web Vesselfinder. Aunque aclaran: "No hay evidencia de que el barco haya tomado esa ruta intencionalmente para hacer un dibujo GPS divertido". Es decir, que parece que su trayectoria hizo ese dibujo, aunque quizá fue de manera fortuita.

Coincidencia o no, lo cierto es que esta historia ha conmocionado a muchos tuiteros:
