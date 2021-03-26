Cuando Ignacio Garriga, presidente de Vox en la Cámara catalana, ha subido a la tribuna para hablar en el Pleno de la investidura del candidato Pere Aragonés, ha dicho que algo sobre que "iba a recuperar Catalunya", pero sus palabras han sonado más a eco en una sala medio vacía que a un discurso de "conquista" como sonaba en la cabeza de Garriga.
Justo cuando se levantaba para exponer su versión, los diputados de los grupos parlamentarios de ERC, Junts, CUP y Comuns han abandonado el lugar, dejando sin voz a Vox, porque las palabras solo tienen significado si hay alguien para escucharlas.
El discurso de Vox ya se sabía que iba a ser en contra, pero sus palabras han caído en un saco roto en "una estrategia antifascista" por parte de los partidos independentistas. De ERC solo han quedado el candidato Aragonès; la vicepresidenta primera de la Mesa del Parlament, Anna Caula, las diputadas Najat Driouech y Jenn Díaz.
"A Vox no se le puede regalar espacios libremente sin confrontarlos, ni tampoco normalizarlo", han concretado las mismas fuentes republicanas, cuyo diputado Josep Maria Jové ha dejado en su asiento el cartel de la Guerra Civil con el mensaje 'Aplastemos el fascismo', en el que se ve una 'espardenya' pisando el símbolo nazi.
Las redes han reaccionado al boicot y han dejado un mensaje claro: La ultraderecha se combate silenciándola.
Esto debería suceder también en el Parlamento español.
CADA VEZ. https://t.co/ggXorBm5Zn
— Cristina Fallarás (@LaFallaras) March 26, 2021
Al fascismo ni agua. ???????? https://t.co/p8ntEyNZCP
— Conchi Garcia ♀️ (@concepcion946) March 26, 2021
Es lo que hay que hacer con el nazifascismo, cordón sanitario. https://t.co/FAiUzNhuv8
— Gato Rojo (@Gatopar59639092) March 26, 2021
Así SI es como se combate el fascismo. Silenciándolo. https://t.co/geR1hxP9tV
— Alberto Valenciano ???? (@AlberValenciano) March 26, 2021
